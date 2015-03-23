The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
TREASURY
Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on March 26.
COMPANIES
PIRELLI
ChemChina agreed on Sunday to buy tyre maker Pirelli in a
7.1 billion euro deal that will place one of the symbols of
Italy's manufacturing industry in Chinese hands.
Il Messaggero said on Saturday Morgan Stanley was working on
a possible counterbid for Pirelli. Contacted by Reuters, the
bank declined to comment.
MONTE DEI PASCHI
The chairman of troubled Monte dei Paschi di Siena,
Alessandro Profumo, said he will step down after Italy's
third-biggest bank completes a 3 billion euro rights issue in
the next few months.
TELECOM ITALIA
Spanish group Telefonica has formally waived the voting
rights associated with its stake in Telecom Italia to comply
with the demands of Brazil's telecoms watchdog and go ahead with
a purchase of Vivendi's GVT, it said on Friday.
* Talks between Telecom Italia and Italy's strategic fund FSI
and infrastructure fund F2i about the phone group buying a stake
in fibre optic company Metroweb are ongoing, Telecom Italia CEO
Marco Patuano told Affari&Finanza in an interview. Patuano adds
that various options for how the company could reach having a
controlling stake in Metroweb are under discussion, adding that
Telecom Italia remains unwilling to share ownership with
Vodafone. When asked whether the company needed a capital
increase, Patuano said the group's balance sheet had been
strengthened sufficiently by convertible bond issues.
* WORLD DUTY FREE
Italy's Benetton family expects to start within a month
exclusive talks for the sale of the duty free operator to one of
three bidders shortlisted by adviser Deutsche Bank,
CorrierEconomia reported on Monday without citing sources.
Switzerland's Dufry, South Korea's Lotte Shopping
, and China's Sunrise Duty Free are in the running.
BANCA CARIGE
Businessman Andrea Bonomi does not appear to have bought and
does not seem to plan to acquire a stake in the lender, CEO
Piero Montani told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview on Saturday.
A2A
The Italian regional utility and loss making rival Sorgenia
are discussing a possible merger of their gas fired power
plants, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.
* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The cooperative bank said it was starting on Monday the
partial repurchase offer on 15 senior bonds for up to 165
million euros. The offer runs until April 17.
AZIMUT
The Italian asset manager will make an acquisition in Brazil
or Australia by the end of April and is interested in expanding
in Africa, its CEO said in an interview on Sunday with weekly
Milano Finanza.
TELECOM AND SATELLITE COMPANIES
Italy's competition watchdog is investigating five companies
that offer telecom and satellite TV services for possible
violations of consumer rights while conducting telephone sales
campaigns, a statement said.
ENEL
Moody's confirms Enel Russia's Ba3 rating with a negative
outlook.
ICBPI
Deadline to present offers for ICBPI-Central Institute of
Italian Cooperative Banks.
CARRARO
Annual general meeting (1000 GMT).
NOTORIOUS PICTURES
Expected to trade ex-dividend today or on March 30 of 0.0806
euro per share.
STMICROELECTRONICS
Trades ex-dividend of 0.10 U.S. dollars as quarterly
dividend.
ZUCCHI
Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting.
MONRIF
Board meeting on FY results.
POLIGRAFICI EDITORIALE
Board meeting on FY results.
SABAF
Board meeting on FY results.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................