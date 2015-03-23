The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

TREASURY

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 26.

COMPANIES

PIRELLI

ChemChina agreed on Sunday to buy tyre maker Pirelli in a 7.1 billion euro deal that will place one of the symbols of Italy's manufacturing industry in Chinese hands.

Il Messaggero said on Saturday Morgan Stanley was working on a possible counterbid for Pirelli. Contacted by Reuters, the bank declined to comment.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The chairman of troubled Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Alessandro Profumo, said he will step down after Italy's third-biggest bank completes a 3 billion euro rights issue in the next few months.

TELECOM ITALIA

Spanish group Telefonica has formally waived the voting rights associated with its stake in Telecom Italia to comply with the demands of Brazil's telecoms watchdog and go ahead with a purchase of Vivendi's GVT, it said on Friday. * Talks between Telecom Italia and Italy's strategic fund FSI and infrastructure fund F2i about the phone group buying a stake in fibre optic company Metroweb are ongoing, Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano told Affari&Finanza in an interview. Patuano adds that various options for how the company could reach having a controlling stake in Metroweb are under discussion, adding that Telecom Italia remains unwilling to share ownership with Vodafone. When asked whether the company needed a capital increase, Patuano said the group's balance sheet had been strengthened sufficiently by convertible bond issues.

* WORLD DUTY FREE

Italy's Benetton family expects to start within a month exclusive talks for the sale of the duty free operator to one of three bidders shortlisted by adviser Deutsche Bank, CorrierEconomia reported on Monday without citing sources. Switzerland's Dufry, South Korea's Lotte Shopping , and China's Sunrise Duty Free are in the running.

BANCA CARIGE

Businessman Andrea Bonomi does not appear to have bought and does not seem to plan to acquire a stake in the lender, CEO Piero Montani told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview on Saturday.

A2A

The Italian regional utility and loss making rival Sorgenia are discussing a possible merger of their gas fired power plants, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The cooperative bank said it was starting on Monday the partial repurchase offer on 15 senior bonds for up to 165 million euros. The offer runs until April 17.

AZIMUT

The Italian asset manager will make an acquisition in Brazil or Australia by the end of April and is interested in expanding in Africa, its CEO said in an interview on Sunday with weekly Milano Finanza.

TELECOM AND SATELLITE COMPANIES

Italy's competition watchdog is investigating five companies that offer telecom and satellite TV services for possible violations of consumer rights while conducting telephone sales campaigns, a statement said.

ENEL

Moody's confirms Enel Russia's Ba3 rating with a negative outlook.

ICBPI

Deadline to present offers for ICBPI-Central Institute of Italian Cooperative Banks.

CARRARO

Annual general meeting (1000 GMT).

NOTORIOUS PICTURES

Expected to trade ex-dividend today or on March 30 of 0.0806 euro per share.

STMICROELECTRONICS

Trades ex-dividend of 0.10 U.S. dollars as quarterly dividend.

ZUCCHI

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting.

MONRIF

Board meeting on FY results.

POLIGRAFICI EDITORIALE

Board meeting on FY results.

SABAF

Board meeting on FY results.

