The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

GENERAL

Italy's 2016 budget is at risk of breaking European Union fiscal rules even if Rome is granted all possible fiscal leeway by the European Commission, euro zone finance ministers said in a joint statement on Monday.

Venice, Italian-French Summit with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and French President Francois Hollande.

ECONOMY

OECD releases January composite leading indicator (1100 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 11.

COMPANIES * MONTE DEI PASCHI, BANCA CARIGE

The European Central Bank is checking liquidity levels at a number of Italian banks, including Banca Carige and Monte dei Paschi di Siena, on a daily basis, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

SAIPEM

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs have placed for the consortium they lead 700 million shares in Saipem at a final price of 0.39 euros, sources said on Monday.

* BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE MILANO

The two CEOs have been recalled to Frankfurt by the ECB on Wednesday morning to discuss the planned merger, Il Messaggero and Il Sole 24 Ore said. Messaggero said the two chairmen of the banks will meet on Tuesday evening. The paper said the problem with the ECB was governance, adding it had already accepted a plan to cut bad loan ratio to 21 percent in 3 years from 23 percent by selling about 7 billion euros of loans.

* ENEL

The state's stake in Enel will fall to 23.6 percent after the merger with green unit Enel Green Power but it's very unlikely the state will lose control of the board, the group's chairwoman Patrizia Grieco said in an interview in Sole 24 Ore.

The energy watchdog is expected to decide on Tuesday the features of the new smart metres Enel would like to roll out, il Sole said.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Monday it will extend the shutdown of its midsize Chrysler 200 sedan plant by three weeks, keeping it idled for a total of nine weeks.

LUXOTTICA

Founder Leonardo Del Vecchio spent 77.76 million euros to buy a further 0.3 percent stake in the eyewear group last Wednesday, when the stock lost 4.7 percent following the publication of full-year results. Chairman Del Vecchio owns more than 60 percent of Luxottica.

* MEDIASET, VIVENDI

There have been contacts between Mediaset and Vivendi to create a European platform for pay TV in a share and commercial deal, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* IREN

The public shareholders of the regional utility are ready to cut the 52.4 percent controlling stake held in a shareholder pact, Il Sole 24 Ore said. To do that they will introduce a loyalty share mechanism, it said. A small capital increase of around 3 percent of capital will also be proposed to shareholders to help fund acquisitions, it said.

GEOX

Geox said on Monday it will propose a new stock option plan (2016-2018 Plan) which involves maximum of 4,000,000 options, which are valid for subscription of 4,000,000 ordinary shares.

MOLMED

The company said its FY net loss was 20.8 million euros versus a loss of 13.0 million euros a year ago.

BENI STABILI

The company said it would rent 6,344 square meters of office space in Milan to Widiba Bank.

VODAFONE

Group CEO Vittorio Colao and Italian unit CEO Aldo Bisio attend conference on gender equality (1400 GMT) in Milan.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).

UBI BANCA

Supervisory board meeting on FY results.

RECORDATI

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 11).

