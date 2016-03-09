The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy
in February (0900 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases January data on bank lending and
domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.
DEBT
Italy's Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer 6.0-7.5
billion euros over 3 bonds at an auction on March
11.
COMPANIES
BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The heads of Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano
will hold a crunch meeting with regulators at the European
Central Bank on Wednesday to try to overcome hurdles to a
planned merger to create Italy's No. 3 bank, sources
said.
(*) According to Corriere della Sera, representatives from the
Bank of Italy will also be attending the meeting in Frankfurt.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia said on Tuesday it had completed the
much-anticipated sale of its stake in Telecom Argentina TEC2.BA
to investment group Fintech, with the total amount generated by
the disposal confirmed at over $960 million.
Orange Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard has said he
might look into the possibility of a merger deal with Telecom
Italia if French billionaire Vincent Bollore invited him to, but
does not think that would happen.
Vodafone and Wind were due to meet with representatives of
Metroweb's shareholders on Tuesday to discuss their potential
role as clients of the ultrafast broadband that could emerge
from the yet-to-be-finalised agreement between Metroweb and
Telecom Italia, two sources close to the matter said. A third
source added that the talks were of an exploratory nature.
France and Italy want to cooperate in key industrial
sectors, including telecoms, and create major companies that can
compete at a European level, French President Francois Hollande
said on Tuesday.
(*) INWIT, EITOWERS, MEDIASET
Mediaset's unit EI Towers is favourite to win a bidding war
for Telecom Italia's telecom tower group Inwit according to Il
Messaggero newspaper, having improved its offer at 5 euros per
share for a 25 percent stake.
As part of the deal, Inwit will buy 1,000 towers owned by EI
Towers for around 200 million euros, Il Messaggero reported.
Inwit's board meets on March 11 to approve its 2015 accounts and
could finalise a non-binding offer for the towers then. Telecom
Italia's board meets on March 17 to examine offers for Inwit.
(*) TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET, VIVENDI
, TELEFONICA
Contacts are intensifying between Vivendi and Mediaset over
a possible content alliance that could also involve the Spanish
group, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
ENEL
The energy watchdog approved on Tuesday the characteristics
of the new generation of smart metres that can be rolled out to
Italian homes. The move could pave the way for Enel to roll out
its second-generation metres, as planned, and offer
infrastructure space to lay fibre optic cable to build out a
fibre-to-home broadband network.
YOOX-NET-À-PORTER
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 8),
followed by conference call.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI
Italy's antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had opened an
investigation into Banca Popolare di Vicenza for possible unfair
practice, citing evidence it had twinned the sale of mortgages
and loans with other financial instruments.
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
The Shareholders of Seat Pagine Gialle and of Italiaonline
approved the merger by reverse incorporation of Italiaonline
into Seat.
ANSALDO STS
A consortium made up of Ansaldo STS and Stadler won
contracts to modernize Glasgow's subway, with Ansaldo's share of
the contract worth 104.3 million pounds.
MONCLER
Societe Generale has raised the target price on the stock to
17.5 euros from 16 euros.
ASTALDI
Board meeting on FY results.
CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI
Board meeting on FY results.
DEA CAPITAL
Board meeting on FY results.
DIASORIN
Board meeting on FY results.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................