GENERAL

Calabria region, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attends ceremony for Salerno-Reggio Calabria motorway.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Talks between Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano with the European Central Bank made scant progress on a planned merger to create Italy's third biggest bank, three sources close to the matter said.

The ECB asked for more details about the merger plan between the two banks without giving its green light to the project, Il Messaggero reported, saying the regulator could give an answer to the plan in the coming days.

GENERALI

Italy's biggest insurer is set to pick a new chief executive on Friday to replace Mario Greco who left the group earlier this year, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The insurer's Italy Country Head Philippe Donnet is front runner to take the job, the sources said. (*) Construction group Caltagirone plans to raise its stake in the insurer to 3 percent from the current 2.63 percent, Corriere della Sera said.

(*) INWIT, TELECOM ITALIA

The board of directors of Cellnex is meeting on Thursday and may decide to either withdraw its offer for INWIT or raise its price above the expected 4.5 euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The paper added that the board of F2i, which is supposed to be bidding together with Cellnex, is also meeting on Thursday.

(*) MEDIASET

Silvio Berlusconi's broadcaster Mediaset is close to selling its pay-TV unit to Vivendi, three sources close to the matter said, a move that would strengthen the French media group's grip on Italy.

The deal could result in Mediaset having a 2 percent stake in Vivendi, the MF reported.

Vivendi is seeking to create a joint venture for a content platform that will cover four countries - France, Spain, Italy and Germany - to rival Netflix, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Mediaset could be one of the partners given its strength in Italy and Spain, the paper added.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

The Italian online fashion retailer forecast slightly slower revenue growth this year after strong sales helped it post a 26 percent rise in pro-forma core profit last year.

AUTOGRILL

Board meeting on FY results, followed by analysts meeting (1430 GMT).

MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP

Board meeting on FY results.

UNICREDIT

Ordinary board meeting.

IPO

Dea Capital said on Wednesday it had suspended plan to list Idea Real Estate unit for the time being due to adverse market conditions.

ZUCCHI

Board meeting to approve 2015 H1 and Q3 results.

AZIMUT

Board meeting on FY results.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Jan. 11) followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

CEMENTIR

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 10).

UNIPOL

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 11).

UNIPOLSAI

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 11).

