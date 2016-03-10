The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
GENERAL
Calabria region, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attends
ceremony for Salerno-Reggio Calabria motorway.
DEBT
Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills.
Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Talks between Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano
with the European Central Bank made scant progress on a planned
merger to create Italy's third biggest bank, three sources close
to the matter said.
The ECB asked for more details about the merger plan between
the two banks without giving its green light to the project, Il
Messaggero reported, saying the regulator could give an answer
to the plan in the coming days.
GENERALI
Italy's biggest insurer is set to pick a new chief executive
on Friday to replace Mario Greco who left the group earlier this
year, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
The insurer's Italy Country Head Philippe Donnet is front
runner to take the job, the sources said.
(*) Construction group Caltagirone plans to raise its stake in
the insurer to 3 percent from the current 2.63 percent, Corriere
della Sera said.
(*) INWIT, TELECOM ITALIA
The board of directors of Cellnex is meeting on Thursday and
may decide to either withdraw its offer for INWIT or raise its
price above the expected 4.5 euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The
paper added that the board of F2i, which is supposed to be
bidding together with Cellnex, is also meeting on Thursday.
(*) MEDIASET
Silvio Berlusconi's broadcaster Mediaset is close to selling
its pay-TV unit to Vivendi, three sources close to the matter
said, a move that would strengthen the French media group's grip
on Italy.
The deal could result in Mediaset having a 2 percent stake
in Vivendi, the MF reported.
Vivendi is seeking to create a joint venture for a content
platform that will cover four countries - France, Spain, Italy
and Germany - to rival Netflix, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Mediaset
could be one of the partners given its strength in Italy and
Spain, the paper added.
YOOX NET-A-PORTER
The Italian online fashion retailer forecast slightly slower
revenue growth this year after strong sales helped it post a 26
percent rise in pro-forma core profit last year.
AUTOGRILL
Board meeting on FY results, followed by analysts meeting
(1430 GMT).
MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP
Board meeting on FY results.
UNICREDIT
Ordinary board meeting.
IPO
Dea Capital said on Wednesday it had suspended plan to list
Idea Real Estate unit for the time being due to adverse market
conditions.
ZUCCHI
Board meeting to approve 2015 H1 and Q3 results.
AZIMUT
Board meeting on FY results.
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Jan. 11)
followed by conference call (1700 GMT).
CEMENTIR
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 10).
UNIPOL
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 11).
UNIPOLSAI
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 11).
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................