The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

French media group Vivendi VIV.PA has raised its stake in Telecom Italia TLIT.MI to 24.9 percent, just below the 25 percent threshold that would force it to launch a takeover bid, according to a filing with U.S. market authorities.

Chairman Giuseppe Recchi attends conference (2000 GMT). (*) Vivendi could choose a French manager to replace Telecom Italia CEO, la Repubblica reported on Monday.

INWIT, EI TOWERS, TELECOM ITALIA , MEDIASET

The board of Italian tower company Inwit has backed the possible acquisition of around 1,000 towers from rival EI Towers as part of a wider deal with the Mediaset unit, a source close to the company said on Friday.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI, INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has asked Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Intesa Sanpaolo to consider a potential acquisition of Monte dei Paschi, la Repubblica reported on Monday, adding that both options face hurdles. The Tuscan-based bank could sell its bad debt management unit, la Repubblica said.

(*) BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

To address requests coming from the European Central Bank, the two merger candidates could put up for sale some of their crown jewels including stakes in Agos Ducato, Gestielle, Anima, Alba Leasing and Selma Leasing, la Repubblica reported on Monday.

(*) ACEA

The group said on Monday it would pay a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share.

(*) PRYSMIAN

The cable maker CEO told Il Corriere della Sera on Monday that the group had an order backlog worth 3.2 billion euros.

ANSALDO STS

Hitachi mandatory takeover bid on Ansaldo STS shares ends.

CEMENTIR

Sacci SpA (Sacci)'s hearing on composition with creditors will be subject to the vote of creditors.

ENEL

Italy's biggest utility aims to change its gas supply contracts with Algeria as natural gas and oil prices diverge, CEO Francesco Starace said in an interview published on Sunday with Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

ENI

The state-run company began producing oil from its Goliat field in the Norwegian Arctic late on Saturday, making it the world's most northerly oilfield in production.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

Italy's sixth-largest bank is poised to put 900 million euros of non-performing loans up for sale, Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper reported on Saturday without saying where it got the information.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

The insurer's new board of directors is likely to confirm current management, with Chairman Paolo Bedoni and CEO Giovan Battista Mazzucchelli remaining in their posts, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday without citing anyone.

TISCALI

The Internet service provider is seeking to double its clients to 1 million over the next five years, CEO Riccardo Ruggiero said in an interview on Sunday with Il Sole 24 Ore.

BANCA FINNAT

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 10).

CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Board meeting on FY results.

CREDITO EMILIANO

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 8).

SARAS

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 29).

TERNIENERGIA

Board meeting on FY results.

TOD'S

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Jan. 21).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................