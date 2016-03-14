The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
French media group Vivendi VIV.PA has raised its stake in
Telecom Italia TLIT.MI to 24.9 percent, just below the 25
percent threshold that would force it to launch a takeover bid,
according to a filing with U.S. market authorities.
Chairman Giuseppe Recchi attends conference (2000 GMT).
(*) Vivendi could choose a French manager to replace Telecom
Italia CEO, la Repubblica reported on Monday.
INWIT, EI TOWERS, TELECOM ITALIA
, MEDIASET
The board of Italian tower company Inwit has backed the
possible acquisition of around 1,000 towers from rival EI Towers
as part of a wider deal with the Mediaset unit, a source close
to the company said on Friday.
(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI, INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has asked Italian state
lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Intesa Sanpaolo to consider
a potential acquisition of Monte dei Paschi, la Repubblica
reported on Monday, adding that both options face hurdles. The
Tuscan-based bank could sell its bad debt management unit, la
Repubblica said.
(*) BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
To address requests coming from the European Central Bank,
the two merger candidates could put up for sale some of their
crown jewels including stakes in Agos Ducato, Gestielle, Anima,
Alba Leasing and Selma Leasing, la Repubblica reported on
Monday.
(*) ACEA
The group said on Monday it would pay a dividend of EUR 0.50
per share.
(*) PRYSMIAN
The cable maker CEO told Il Corriere della Sera on Monday
that the group had an order backlog worth 3.2 billion euros.
ANSALDO STS
Hitachi mandatory takeover bid on Ansaldo STS shares ends.
CEMENTIR
Sacci SpA (Sacci)'s hearing on composition with creditors
will be subject to the vote of creditors.
ENEL
Italy's biggest utility aims to change its gas supply
contracts with Algeria as natural gas and oil prices diverge,
CEO Francesco Starace said in an interview published on Sunday
with Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper.
ENI
The state-run company began producing oil from its Goliat
field in the Norwegian Arctic late on Saturday, making it the
world's most northerly oilfield in production.
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
Italy's sixth-largest bank is poised to put 900 million
euros of non-performing loans up for sale, Il Sole 24 Ore
newspaper reported on Saturday without saying where it got the
information.
CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI
The insurer's new board of directors is likely to confirm
current management, with Chairman Paolo Bedoni and CEO Giovan
Battista Mazzucchelli remaining in their posts, Il Sole 24 Ore
reported on Sunday without citing anyone.
TISCALI
The Internet service provider is seeking to double its
clients to 1 million over the next five years, CEO Riccardo
Ruggiero said in an interview on Sunday with Il Sole 24 Ore.
BANCA FINNAT
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 10).
CAIRO COMMUNICATION
Board meeting on FY results.
CREDITO EMILIANO
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 8).
SARAS
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 29).
TERNIENERGIA
Board meeting on FY results.
TOD'S
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Jan. 21).
