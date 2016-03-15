The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases January data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

COMPANIES

(*) DAVIDE CAMPARI

Italy's Campari is set to launch a takeover bid for Grand Marnier after striking an agreement with the French cognac maker's controlling family shareholders to buy their stake in a 684 million euro ($759 million) deal.

TOD'S

The Italian luxury goods group is confident it can meet market expectations for a 5 percent rise in revenue this year and improve its core profit margin despite falling comparable store sales so far in 2016.

INWIT, TELECOM ITALIA

Spain's Cellnex and Italian infrastructure fund F2i on Monday presented their offer to buy a stake in the Italian telecoms tower group from parent company Telecom Italia , two sources close to the matter said.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's top retail bank is in exclusive talks with investment fund Christofferson Robb & Company for the sale of a portfolio of consumer loans worth more than 3 billion euros ($3.33 billion), two sources close to the matter said.

ANSALDO STS

Hitachi's mandatory buyout offer on Ansaldo STS minorities reached 6.4 percent of the Italian company's capital as the offer closed on Monday, bringing the Japanese conglomerate's overall stake in the group to 46.5 percent.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

The trucks maker priced on Monday a $500 million 2021 bond at 99.447 and said it would use the proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

SAFILO GROUP

The eyewear group posted a 13.5 drop in adjusted core profit last year despite a positive currency impact that lifted sales by 8.5 percent. Adjusted figures exclude 60.5 million euros in one-off costs that plunged the group into the red with a net loss of 53 million euros.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

BPER has put up for sale six portfolios of non-performing loans with an overall gross book value of around 900 million euros ($999 million), several financial sources said on Monday.

BANCA SISTEMA, IREN, LEONE FILM GROUP ,

Board meeting on FY results.

FIERA MILANO

Conference call on FY results (1400 GMT).

ISAGRO

Conference call on FY results (0930 GMT - 1100 GMT in English language).

