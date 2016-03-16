The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
Banking association ABI holds Executive Committee meeting
(0900 GMT).
COMPANIES
FIAT CHRYSLER
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced on Tuesday that it has
eliminated covenants linked to term loans of its U.S. unit, FCA
US LLC, thus gaining full access to the subsidiary's cash.
(*) European new car sales jumped 14 percent in February,
industry data showed on Wednesday, helped by an extra selling
day, even allowing Volkswagen's core brand to swing back to
growth despite its diesel emissions scandal.
EI TOWERS, INWIT
Italy's EI Towers, the mast company controlled by
broadcaster Mediaset, has presented a binding offer to buy a
stake in rival INWIT of just under 30 percent, a source close to
the company said on Tuesday.
(*) American Towers, which took part in the preliminary bidding
phase, pulled out, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
(*) TELECOM ITALIA
In response to a question over Vivendi's role within Telecom
Italia, French Economy Minister Emanuel Macron said there is
need for a unified telecoms market with strong players but added
it wasn't up to him to indicate one way or another, Il Sole 24
Ore said.
FINCANTIERI
Fincantieri unit Vard Holdings Limited signed a Letter of
Intent with the French ship owner Ponant to build 4 cruise
ships.
(*) The contract's value is estimated at around 400 million
euros, the MF siad.
(*) CREDEM
On Tuesday was the deadline to submit offers for a porfolio
of non-performing loans worth 100 million euros the lender is
selling, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding that Banca Ifis and Davis &
Morgan were among those interested.
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
The company said 2015 revenue was 374.9 million euros versus
408.2 million euros a year ago while the net loss was 19.1
million euros versus profit of 1.38 billion euros a year ago.
MEDIOBANCA
Ordinary board meeting.
FINMECCANICA
Board meeting on FY results (press release on March 17).
SAIPEM
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary already given on
Feb. 24).
SALINI IMPREGILO
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 23).
(*) GRANDI STAZIONI
The Italian state-controlled company that leases retail
space at large railway stations has attracted seven binding
offers, Corriere della Sera said. The most attractive offer
comes from a consortium of Deutsche Bank's asset management arm,
Poste Vita and Danish public fund Atp.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................