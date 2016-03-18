The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Ratings agency DBRS revises sovereign debt rating on Italy.

European Union countries should be allowed to increase their deficit spending by billions of euros without incurring European Union sanctions, Italy's Prime Minister told EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

COMPANIES

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI (*) Italian insurer Generali posted a 22 percent increase in its full-year net profit and boosted its financial strength, it said on Friday as new Chief Executive Philippe Donnet took over. (*) Generali's new CEO Philippe Donnet said on Friday he had not yet decided whether to leave Vivendi's board.

The insurer appointed Philippe Donnet as new CEO and Alberto Minali as managing director, adding that both would retain their current positions of Italy country manager and CFO, respectively.

BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO (*) Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) said on Friday the European Central Bank had set a number of conditions to approve its planned merger with Banco Popolare, adding its board will meet by March 22 to decide on those requests. (*) The European Central Bank's requests to the merger candidates are too tough to be met, la Repubblica said on Friday, adding the merger plan is on the brink of collapsing. (*) The heads of the two cooperative lenders will meet on Friday to take a decision on the planned merger, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding Investindustrial chief Andrea Bonomi could present an alternative plan for Banca Popolare di Milano to the Bank of Italy on Friday. Bonomi could meet with a senior official in the Italian government, il Messaggero said.

Banca Popolare di Milano CEO Giuseppe Castagna and chairman Mario Anolli met late on Thursday with Citi and Lazard, the advisors for the potential merger with Banco Popolare to discuss the state of the matter after the ECB had set out conditions for clearing the merger in a letter to the two banks, two sources close to the matter said. It was not immediately clear whether their counterparts at Banco Popolare also participated in the meeting.

Shares in the two cooperative lenders fell on Thursday as their long-expected merger, seen as a crucial step to reforming the sector, appeared close to falling apart.

Italian market regulator Consob has banned short selling on Banco Popolare shares for the whole trading session on Friday.

ENI

Releases holds 2016-2019 strategy presentation with analysts (1230 GMT) and news conference with President Emma Marcegaglia and CEO Claudio Descalzi in London.

ANIMA HOLDING

Board meeting on FY results.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia has taken no decision on a planned sale of a stake in tower unit INWIT, board member Tarak Ben Ammar said on Thursday, adding that more time was needed. The group later said its board had mandated management to examine the offers it had received.

Asked whether the board had full confidence in Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano, Ben Ammar said there was "nothing negative for now", while Vivendi CEO Arnaud De Puyfontaine and several other board members did not answer when inquired about same matter.

The phone company reported a consolidated net loss for 2015 of 72 million euros and proposed distributing a dividend on savings shares of 2.75 euro cents per share. (*) The offer tabled by Cellnex and F2i for a stake in INWIT has been considered too low from Telecom Italia management, la Repubblica said, adding the rival offer from EI Towers is "very generous".

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The luxury goods maker reported a larger-than-expected 11 percent rise in core profit for 2015 but expressed caution on the outlook for 2016 after a soft start to the year.

MEDIASET

An appeals court on Thursday sentenced Mediaset Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi to 14 months in prison over alleged tax evasion at the Italian group's broadcast rights arm Mediatrade, overturning a previous acquittal.

EI TOWERS

The company wants to play an active role in sector consolidation, but may consider paying an extraordinary dividend in case "transformational M&A" doesn't materialise, CEO Guido Barbieri said during a conference call.

Barbieri also said integration with Rai Way would be strategically reasonable, regardless of outcome of INWIT talks.

The company expects to report an adjusted EBITDA for this year of around 120 million euros.

The group reported a 2015 net profit of 47.8 million euros, up from 37.7 million euros a year ago.

SNAM

Italian gas company Snam is looking to fund expansion of its core transmission business across Europe by spinning off domestic distribution operations worth more than 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion).

ANSALDO STS, FINMECCANICA

The prosecutor and officials from the tax police spent the whole of Thursday interviewing witnesses and organising material collected during searches the previous day as part of a probe into the acquisition by Hitachi of a stake in Ansaldo STS, sources familiar with the matter said. (*) U.S. hedge fund has increased its stake in Ansaldo STS to 29 percent, Bloomberg said citing sources.

BANZAI, MONDADORI

Mondadori has submitted an offer to Banzai to buy Banzai Media Holding and the two companies have entered exclusive talks.

BANCA PROFILO

The company appointed Giorgio Di Giorgio chairman of board.

IPO, COIMA RES IPO-COIM.MI

Italian real estate group Coima Res has launched its planned initial public offering at 10 euros per share.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................