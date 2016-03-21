The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
MONDAY MARCH 21
ECONOMY
DBRS confirmed its long-term sovereign rating for Italy at
"A (low)", outlook "stable".
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTPei and CTZ bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on March 24.
Italian 10-year bond yields hit their lowest in almost a
year on Friday, as yields fell around the euro zone after
comments from the European Central Bank that appeared to put
further interest rate cuts back on the table.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
Chief Executive Marco Patuano is stepping down, four sources
said on Saturday, ending weeks of speculation about his future
as top shareholder Vivendi tightens its grip. His resignation
will be formalised in the next few days, one source said. Flavio
Cattaneo, CEO of Italian railway company NTV and a Telecom board
member, is favoured as successor, sources added.
The phone group could hold a board meeting on Tuesday to
receive Patuano's resignation, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
The paper said Patuano's resignation follows disagreement over
2015 results. The French investor was also looking for cost cuts
of around 1 billion euros, more than the 600 million euros
envisaged by the company in its three-year plan.
There is interest in a tie-up with Telecom Italia because it
would add critical mass to then negotiate with Deutsche Telecom,
the paper said, citing sector source as saying that some
exchanges with the German company had already taken place.
(*) Telecom Italia's board should meet on Tuesday to ratify
Patuano's resignation, Corriere della Sera said on Monday. It
said a head hunter hired by Vivendi has been considering several
candidates to replace him, including the former head of state TV
RAI Luigi Gubitosi, Wind CEO Maximo Ibarra, former Telecom
Italia CFO Andrea Mangoni, the head of BT Global Services Europe
Corrado Sciolla. There is a board meeting scheduled for April 12
that could appoint the successor.
(*) MEDIASET, VIVENDI, INWIT, EI
TOWERS
The two companies have reached "an agreement in principle"
that will involve a share swap, la Repubblica wrote on Monday.
The deal will lead to Canal Plus managing Mediaset Premium's pay
TV channels as well as the co-production of quality content for
the Over the Top Internet TV platform that is meant to compete
against Netflix in southern Europe, it said. At a later stage,
the accord would also involve a deal between Ei Towers and Rai
Way to combine their TV towers.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE
The CEO of Banco Popolare said on Saturday that the bank and
Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) are getting closer to meeting the
ECB's merger conditions and a capital increase still cannot be
ruled out. Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and economy minister Pier
Carlo Padoan on Friday threw their weight behind the
deal.
Banco Popolare may sell some portfolios of non-performing
loans (NPLs) and some non-core assets to meet capital
requirements set by the ECB without having to do a cash call, Il
Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. Another sale of bad loans is
foreseen within the first year of existence of the combined
BPM-Banco Popolare, it added. Corriere della Sera said NPLs
worth 600-700 million euros could be sold, along with assets
such as Popolare Vita or Avipop.
METROWEB, TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL
Italy's Metroweb, owned by infrastructure fund F2i and state
holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, said on Friday it would
invest more than 900 million euros to lay cables for
fibre-to-the-home broadband network in 10 major cities.
Metroweb hopes to sign by mid-April a memorandum of
understanding with Telecom Italia for rolling out fibre optic
network in 250 cities, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday, citing
Metroweb CEO Alberto Trondoli.
Enel's plan to bring fibre-optic network to 250 cities would
involve investments of around 1.8 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore
said on Sunday in an unsourced report. The money would come from
Enel and financial partners with whom Enel is negotiating at
present, it added. The objective is to start with 4-5 cities by
May and complete the entire project within two years. The
financial partner would have a stake in Enel Open Fibre - the
vehicle for the project's rollout - of 50 percent or just
under. The project will be examined at an Enel board meeting on
Tuesday.
ENI
The state-controlled company said on Friday it is cutting
investments and selling down stakes in oil and gas fields to
help it prop up dividends and become a leaner exploration-driven
player focusing on gas.
Eni is "not far" from selling a stake in its Mozambique gas
project, CEO Claudio Descalzi said on Friday.
Chairman Emma Marcegaglia confirmed the group's interest in
steelmaker Ilva although its situation has "deteriorated".
Descalzi said he was against a national referendum on oil
and gas drilling concessions in Italy scheduled for April 17.
Eni did not choose U.S. fund SK Capital for a majority
stake in Versalis, but the fund won a "beauty contest" and the
company is now evaluating if it has the financial capacity to
support it.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
S&P raised its rating for the company to 'BB' after it
gained full access to its U.S. unit's cash; outlook
stable.
ENEL GREEN POWER
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 8).
TERNA
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 17),
followed by conference call.
IPO, VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI
The lender said on Friday it will kick off a capital
increase and its IPO immediately after a shareholder meeting
scheduled for May 5. It expects to conclude the capital increase
and bourse listing in the first half of June.
A2A
Presentation of "Smart City Lab" with Chairman Giovanni
Valotti, CEO Valerio Camerano (1000 GMT) in Brescia.
PIRELLI
Two sovereign funds, one Arab one and one from Singapore,
are in talks to buy a 15 percent stake in the tyremaker and the
deal could be agreed before Easter, Il Sole 24 Ore said on
Sunday. Pirelli had no immediate comment.
RAI WAY
Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.
BB BIOTECH
Trades ex-dividend of 14.50 CHF per share.
M&A, INVESTINDUSTRIAL, VALTUR
Private equity firm Invstindustrial is in exclusive talks to
invest in tourism group Valtur, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday
in an unsourced report.
