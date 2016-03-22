The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 29.

The Treasury said on Monday it would offer 2.5-3 billion euros of new March 2018 zero-coupon bonds at Thursday's auction, as well as a total of 0.25-0.75 billion euros of two inflation-linked bonds due in Sept. 2041 and Sept. 2026.

COMPANIES

BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Banco Popolare is considering a cash call of up to 1 billion euros as part of measures to win the support of the European Central Bank for its planned merger with peer Banca Popolare di Milano, three sources said on Monday.

Banco Popolare said on Monday it had postponed a board meeting on the potential tie up with Banca Popolare di Milano to March 23 from a previous March 22.

(*) Il Sole 24 Ore writes that a board meeting at BPM called on Tuesday may be prolonged to Wednesday as the two banks await a fresh answer from the ECB to the measures, including Banco Popolare's capital strengthening plan, put forward to gain approval for the deal.

TELECOM ITALIA

The board of the telecoms group meets on Tuesday to hand Chairman Giuseppe Recchi powers on an interim basis following the departure of CEO Marco Patuano.

(*) INWIT

Market watchdog Consob has requested a meeting with Patuano on Wednesday to discuss his exit and Telecom Italia's sale of its tower unit INWIT, La Stampa reported.

ENEL GREEN POWER

Enel Green Power said on Monday its 2015 net profit waa 166 million euros while it postponed its dividend to a board meeting following delisting of the group.

(*) ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italy's biggest insurer has put up for sale a portfolio of 69 properties worth in total 1 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore reported without quoting sources. Morgan Stanley is handling the sale which has drawn four non-binding offers including from German group Patrizia Immobilien, a consortium led by CBRE Global Investors

and UBS.

MEDIASET

Board meeting on FY results (1500 GMT), followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

POSTE ITALIANE

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

ENEL

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 9).

MOLMED

Molecular Medicine signed an agreement with Genenta Science on a multi-year cooperation to develop and manufacture a gene therapy product for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

IREN

STT Holding, a company wholly owned by the Italian city of Parma, said it had started an accelerated book building process on 1.4 percent of Italian regional utility Iren.

FERROVIE DELLO STATO

Officials of state railways Ferrovie dello Stato speak before Chamber of Deputies Transport Committee on perspectives of the Group (1230 GMT).

EDISON

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (1000 GMT).

ERG

Board meeting on FY results (press release on March 23).

HERA

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 22), followed by conference call (1800 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................