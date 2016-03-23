The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Deadly terrorist attacks in Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday, killed at least 34 and injured more than 200. The so-called Islamic States (IS) has claimed responsibility for both the attacks.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February wage inflation data (0900 GMT).

Assogestioni releases February fund flows data.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan at question time at Chamber of Deputies.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 30.

COMPANIES

BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The boards of Banca Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare meet over plans to merge.

Trading in the shares of Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano has been temporarily suspended in expectation of a statement, Italy's bourse said on Wednesday.

ENEL

The Italian utility's restructuring of its Latin American assets has suffered a legal setback in Chile after a local court partially upheld a claim against it filed by a pension fund shareholder.

Enel said on Tuesday it would pay a higher dividend in its 2015 results of 0.16 euros after its net profit for the year jumped more than 300 percent.

Conference call on FY results (0830 GMT). (*) The energy group said its plan to roll out fibre-to-the-home broadband network in Italy envisions investments of around 2.5 billion euros, to be shared with other investors. The company also discussed a letter of intent with Vodafone and Wind to define a strategic and commercial partnership for the project.

MEDIASET

The Italian broadcaster poured cold water on Tuesday on speculation it was planning to sell part of its pay TV unit to French group Vivendi. (*) A potential accord between Vivendi and Mediaset over the Italian group's pay-TV unit, including a share swap, was ready to be signed but the agreement was only postponed due to management changes at Telecom Italia, in which Vivendi is the top investor, Corriere della Sera said.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

The company has reached an agreement in principle with board member Flavio Cattaneo for the latter to take the post of CEO, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler's premium Maserati brand is developing a semi-automated driving system for its new Levante utility vehicle that also will likely find its way into the company's Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans in the next two years, the brand's head Harald Wester said in an interview on Tuesday.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

RCS Mediagroup said it sees improvement in Q1 2016 group advertising revenues in comparison to Q1 2015.

POSTE ITALIANE

Italy's Poste Italiane said it would pay a dividend of 0.34 euros per share on its 2015 results, making good on a promise to reward shareholders after its partial privatisation.

POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

The bank said on Tuesday its board had started the rights issue worth overall more than 1.7 billion euros.

COIMA RES IPO-COIM.MI

Italian real estate companu Coima Res presents IPO with CEO Manfredi Catella (0730 GMT).

ERG

Releases FY results, followed by conference call (1030 GMT).

SINTESI

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).

AEDES

Board meeting on FY results.

TREVI GROUP

Board meeting on FY results.

(*) PIRELLI

Qatari fund Peninsula is in pole position to buy a 15 percent stake in the tyremaker from its controlling shareholder ChemChina, la Repubblica said in an unsourced report. Among interested buyers for the stake are also Asian bidders and an Italian investor, the paper added. CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera and advisor Lazard are evaluating the offers.

(*) EDISON

The company could, in the medium term, be listed again on the Milan bourse, Milano Finanza quoted CEO Marc Benayou as saying.

