The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January industry orders and sales data (0900 GMT); January retail sales data (1000 GMT); February non-EU foreign trade data (1100 GMT).

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan due to answer 'question time' at Chamber of Deputies (1400 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.5-3.0 billion euros new CTZ bonds due March 28, 2018 and 250-750 million euros following two BTPei bonds due Sept. 15, 2041 and Sept. 15, 2026. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE

Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) agreed to merge on Wednesday in a much-anticipated deal to create Italy's third-biggest bank.

MEDIASET, VIVENDI

The two companies are working on an agreement that would involve a share swap with a view to creating a shared platform for content and distribution, two newspapers said. According to Il Sole 24 Ore each company would take a stake of around 3 percent in the other with a stake in Mediaset's pay TV Premium going to Vivendi to fill the valuation gap. La Stampa said the share swap would be around 2 percent with Mediaset giving Vivendi a part of Premium. But the agreement will need time, it added.

* ENI

S&P said on Wednesday it had cut Eni's rating to BBB+ from A-, outlook stable. The decision was taken mainly due to the fall in oil prices.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The board meeting to appoint a new CEO could take place before April 12, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* ATLANTIA

Atlantia, in consortium with a French partner, is to make an offer for Nice airport which is being privatised, MF said. The deadlilne for manifestations of interest is Thursday.

ANSALDO STS

Hitachi has bought more shares in Ansaldo STS to take its overall stake in the Italian-based rail signalling group to just under 50 percent as it strengthens its grip in a growing row with minority shareholders.

Several papers said Hitachi has already raised its stake to more than 50 percent.

* CARIGE

The Apollo fund in February made a non-binding offer to buy sour loans from Carige and proposed also to take a significant stake in the bank through a reserved capital increase, La Repubblica said, citing rumours. The offer was put on hold until a new board at the bank is appointed, the paper said. It added however other rumours spoke of mere contacts between the two. Carige declined to comment, the paper said.

TREVI GROUP

Conference call on FY results (1500 GMT).

BUZZI UNICEM

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 10) followed by conference call (1530 GMT).

PININFARINA

Board meeting on FY results.

