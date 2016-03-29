The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases March business and consumer confidence data
(0800 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros of 6-month BOT bills.
Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
ENI
(*) Eni is discussing the sale of a 20 percent stake in
Egypt's Zohr gas field to Russia's Lukoil, la Repubblica
reported on Monday citing industry sources.
Exxon Mobil is in talks to buy a stake of around 15 percent
in Italian oil major Eni's giant Area 4 gas field in Mozambique,
two sources familiar with the matter said.
Both Standard and Poor's and Moody's on Thursday cut their
long-term rating on Eni's debt, raising the outlook to 'stable'.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The Italian bank denied on Friday a press report that the
European Central Bank had asked it to carry out a capital
increase worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.4 bln).
SNAM
The Italian gas company is interested in Germany's
Thyssengas but competition for the asset is high and Snam is not
planning to bid aggressively, a source familiar with the matter
said confirming a report in Sunday's Il Sole 24 Ore.
BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The CEO of Banco Popolare reiterated in an interview with Il
Sole 24 Ore on Saturday the 1 billion euro cash call required to
pave the way for the tie up with BPM could be 50 percent rights
issue and 50 percent in direct placements to institutional
investors. The CEO of BPM, destined to be CEO of the new merged
bank, told the same paper the cash call was reassurance for
future earnings, adding this would support dividend payout and
make it more interesting.
BANCA CARIGE
Apollo Capital Management has sent two letters to Carige,
the last dated March 23, formalising a bid for a portfolio of
non-performing loans and offering 550 million euros via a cash
call which would give it around 50 percent of the bank, Il
Messaggero said on Saturday. It said the U.S. fund had also
informed the ECB.
Sunday's Corriere della Sera cited rumours saying the ECB
had asked Carige's board, which is being advised by JP Morgan
and Mediobanca, to evaluate the proposal.
(*) Apollo has offered 695 million euros for a portfolio of
bad loans with a gross book value of 3.5 billion euros, Il Sole
24 Ore reported on Tuesday. The paper cited financial sources as
saying the ECB was putting pressure on Carige and wants the new
board to examine Apollo's proposal which includes a 550 million
euro reserved capital increase.
VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI
The ECB has sent the bank a letter asking for a full renewal
of the board at a shareholder meeting on May 5, Il Sole 24 Ore
said on Saturday.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI
The bank said on Saturday shareholders did not approve a
proposal to press ahead with legal action against the top
management that was in power at the time when certain illegal
events reflected in the 2015 balance sheet took place.
TELECOM ITALIA
Korn Ferry has been hired to help find the new CEO and
former Terna head Flavio Cattaneo, currently head of NTV railway
service, is close to an appointment, Il Messaggero said on
Saturday.
INWIT, EI TOWERS
The Vivendi board members of Telecom Italia prefer the offer
put forward by EI Towers for Telecom Italia tower company Inwit
to the one from Spain's Cellnex and infrastructure fund F2i, La
Repubblica said on Saturday.
POSTE ITALIANE
The post office's main shareholder the Treasury plans to
sell down its 65 percent stake to 35 percent by year end, La
Repubblica said on Saturday. On Wednesday the CEO of Poste
Italiane told Reuters he expects the state to reduce its stake
to around 30 percent over time.
MONCLER
The luxury down jacket maker said on Thursday it had
finalised a 5 million euro investment to set up a manufacturing
unit in Romania where by hiring 600 people.
EXOR
The Italian holding company said on Thursday it would cut
its debt by 660 million euros using proceeds from selling a
stake in British property group Almacantar and other financial
assets to its fully-owned ParterRe reinsurance unit.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
The Italian luxury goods maker said on Thursday Massimiliano
Giornetti had stepped down as its creative director to be
replaced by the group's in-house team of fashion designers.
