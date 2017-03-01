The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases February PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

ISTAT releases GDP and deficit/GDP ratio for 2016 (0900 GMT).

Rome, European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Pierre Moscovici speaks before Chamber and Senate Foreign Affairs committees via video conference (1230 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases February car sales data (1700 GMT).

February state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

Milan Stock Exchange starts review of FTSE MIB Index, ends on March 8; changes will be effective from March 20.

MONCLER

The luxury outerwear maker said on Tuesday sales rose 18 percent last year at both current and constant exchange rates, lifted by sales in China, Korea and the United States. .

Its Chief Corporate Officer Luciano Santel said the majority of growth in 2016 was driven by volumes and that would be imprudent to think of a better EBITDA .

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler has received subpoenas from U.S. federal and state authorities, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, related to alleged excess diesel emissions by some of its vehicles, the automaker revealed in a filing with the SEC on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne received $12 million (10.83 million euros) in pay and benefits for 2016, the automaker reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday in its annual report.

CARIGE

The Italian regional lender plans to raise up to 450 million euros ($478 million) selling new shares as it tries to cut its problem loans as requested by European Central Bank demands.

ENI

The group's board approved on Tuesday a possible issue of one or more bonds for up to 2 billion euros, or its equivalent in other currencies.

The group said that further investigations over the awarding of the Nigeria OPL 245 license carried out by independent U.S law firm confirmed there is no evidence of corrupt conduct. (*) Eni returned to profit in the last three months after five quarters of losses to beat market expectations, lifted by cost cuts and firmer oil prices.

The group releases strategy presentation in London (1000 GMT).

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, CERVED

The lender said on Tuesday it had failed to reach an accord to sell its 'Juliet' credit servicing platform to Cerved Information Solutions by a Feb. 28 deadline and their preliminary agreement had ceased to be valid. (*) Monte dei Paschi might not be able to meet conditions for being allowed to use the precautionary capital increase regime that will allow the state to buy in to the bank’s capital, Il Messaggero said, noting that the lender’s CET 1 ratio was below a minimum requirement.

MEDIASET, VIVENDI (*) The Berlusconi family's investment holding Fininvest could take a stake in Telecom Italia as part of a proposal to settle a dispute with French media group Vivendi, Il Messaggero said, citing advisors.

YOOX NET-À-PORTER

Natalie Massenet, founder of online fashion retailer Net-A-Porter, has joined the rival Farfetch Group as non-executive co-chair, Farfetch said in a statement on Tuesday.

Board meeting on FY results followed by conference call.(preliminary results released on Feb. 7)

LEONARDO

CEO Mauro Moretti due to speak before Senate Industry Committee (1300 GMT).

INTESA SANPAOLO

Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro attends news conference in Rome (1030 GMT).

LUXOTTICA

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results released on Jan. 30).

PRYSMIAN

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

TOD'S

Board meeting to call annual general meeting.

GPI

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

TAS

Extraordinary shareholders' meeting.

RECORDATI

Board meeting on FY results, (preliminary results released on Feb. 9).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

