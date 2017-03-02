The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
THURSDAY MARCH 2
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases January unemployment data (0900 GMT).
COMPANIES
Milan Stock Exchange starts revision of FTSE MIB Index, ends
on March 8; changes will be effective from March 20.
UNICREDIT
Capital Research & Management has strengthened its position
as the top shareholder in UniCredit and now owns a stake of more
than 8 percent in Italy's biggest bank, La Stampa daily said on
its website.
(*) BlackRock, Wellington and Marshall Wace have increased their
stake in the lender, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
(*) INTESA SANPAOLO
A consortium comprising private equity fund Helmann &
Friedman and Singapore sovereign fund GIC are in pole position
in the race to buy Allfunds from Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco
Santander, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
(*) MEDIASET
The group will deepen its losses for 2016, with second-worst
result since 2012, some newspaper reported.
LUXOTTICA
The Ray Ban maker on Wednesday gave a cautious outlook for
2017 after reporting a slight drop in operating profit for last
year on slower sales growth and rising investments.
Conference call (0800 GMT).
FIAT CHRYSLER
Italy car sales rose 6.17 percent in February, the Italian
transport ministry says on Wednesday. Fiat Chrysler's share of
the Italian car market stood at 29.21 percent in February.
February U.S. auto sales, an indicator of consumer spending,
fell slightly even as automakers stepped up discounting to
sustain sales, major manufacturers reported on Wednesday.
Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Wednesday
reported higher Canadian sales for February, with truck sales a
particular strength for Ford and fleet sales boosting Chrysler's
numbers.
(*) BANCA GENERALI
The group will enter in the FTSE MIB index replacing Monte
dei Paschi, FTSE Russell said in a statement.
(*) IREN
FCT Holding said on Thursday it has completed sale of 1.18
percent of ordinary share capital of the regional utility at a
price of 1.55 euros each.
YOOX NET-A-PORTER
The luxury online retailer said on Wednesday its expects its
adjusted core profit margin to keep rising this year, after
reporting core profit was up 17 percent in 2016 with respect to
the previous year.
PRYSMIAN
Italian cable maker Prysmian is considering potential
acquisitions, but could buy back shares if the opportunities do
not come to fruition, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
PARMALAT
Parmalat Unit La Vaquita Holding SpA has acquired companies
operating in Chile and specialized in cheese sector.
AMPLIFON
Amplifon has signed a final agreement for purchase of
Audionova retail business from Sonova Holding AG.
ENEL
CEO Francesco Starace speaks before Senate Industry
Committee (1300 GMT).
CTI BIOPHARMA
Releases Q4 and FY results (after U.S. markets closing),
followed by conference call (2130 GMT).
IMVEST
Ends capital increase.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Board meeting on FY results (results anticipation on Feb.
9).
GEOX
Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call
(1630 GMT).
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................