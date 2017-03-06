The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
A criminal investigation involving several people close to
Matteo Renzi, including his father and his right-hand man, is
muddying the image of the former Italian prime minister and
threatening his prospects of a return to power.
COMPANIES
ALITALIA
The head of Etihad, the controlling shareholder of Italy's
struggling airline, met with Italian manager Luigi Gubitosi on
Saturday, La Stampa newspaper reported on Sunday. Italian banks
that hold shares in the airline, which is seeking to slash jobs
and ground planes to keep flying, are pushing for Gubitosi to
take on the role of chairman during the restructuring, the
newspaper said.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Fiat's head of operations in Europe, Middle East and Africa,
Alfredo Altavilla, said in interview with Corriere della Sera on
Sunday that Peugot's plans to buy Opel would not affect the
company's business plan.
(*) PSA Group has agreed to buy European rival Opel from
General Motors in a deal valuing the business at 2.2 billion
euros ($2.3 billion), the companies said on Monday, creating a
new regional car giant to challenge market leader Volkswagen.
BANCA CARIGE
Insurance Amissima, controlled by U.S. private equity firm
Apollo, said on Friday it rejected the accusations by the board
of Banca Carige related to its acquisition of the bank's
insurance assets and that it has filed a request for damages for
over 200 million euros.
FERRARI
Chief executive and chairman Sergio Marchionne is expected
to stay at the helm of the company until 2021, Italian
newspapers reported on Saturday, citing a pay package for him
that was detailed in the company's 2016 earnings report.
Marchionne, who is also CEO of Ferrari's parent company Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles, would receive performance share units now
valued at more than 28 million euros if he stays until February
2021. He received no remuneration from Ferrari in 2016,
newspapers said.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's biggest retail bank will focus on growing its
business organically, Chief Executive Carlo Messina said
according to newspapers on Saturday, after the lender ditched
plans at the end of February to join forces with insurer
Assicurazioni Generali.
(*) POSTE ITALIANE
Italy's government has begun looking for alternatives to a
planned listing of a further 30 percent stake in the post
office, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday. One of the
possibilities entails transferring a new stake, which could be
of 15 percent, to Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. CDP would pay for
it through an extraordinary dividend which would bring 1 billion
euros in the Treasury's coffers. If the Treasury were to go
ahead with IPO, it would not take place before the autumn.
(*) CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI
Banking foundation Cariverona may be interested in Popolare
di Vicenza's 15 percent stake in Cattolica were the bank forced
to sell the holding to finance the purchase of bancassurance
assets from the insurer under a put option that allows Cattolica
to exit their joint-venture after early May, Il Sole 24 Ore
reported on Sunday.
(*) BANCA IFIS, PRELIOS, CERVED
INFORMATION SOLUTIONS
The small bank specialising in non-performing loans, the
real estate group and the information provider are three of
seven investors interested in the bad loan portfolio that Veneto
Banca and Popolare di Vicenza are preparing to sell,
CorrierEconomia reported on Monday. Other possible bidders are
Credito Fondiario, Fortress, Lone Star and Pimco.
ILVA
Two purchase offers for Italy's biggest steel factor are due
to be opened on Monday, company sources told Reuters on Friday.
One offer is being put forward by ArcelorMittal and
Italy's Marcegaglia group, while another is expected from a
consortium that includes India's JSW Steel Ltd and
Italy's state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
.
STEFANEL
Deadline to file request for a debt restructuring deal with
creditors with a court in Treviso.
SNAM
Board meeting on FY results (press release on March 7).
