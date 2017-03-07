The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
The leaders of the euro zone's four biggest economies threw
their weight behind a multi-speed Europe on Monday as the
European Union ponders a future without Britain.
ISTAT releases January producer prices data (0900 GMT);
monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in February (1000
GMT).
OECD releases 'Interim Report Economic Outlook' (1000 GMT)
and January composite leading indicator (1100 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases February data on Target 2 liabilities
and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on March 10.
COMPANIES
(*) INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's biggest retail bank said on Tuesday it had agreed to
sell its 50 percent share in mutual fund platform Allfunds Bank
to private equity Hellman & Friedman and Singapore sovereign
fund GIC for around 900 million euros in cash ($953 million).
(*) SNAM
The gas grid company Snam said on Tuesday adjusted EBITDA
for 2016 was 1.987 billion euros, down 3.4 percent on year
earlier due to lower regulated revenues. The group proposed an
0.21 euros per share dividend on its 2016 results.
The company said on Tuesday it expected net profits to grow
by four percent a year to 2021 boosted by cost savings and
increased investments. It added it would spend five billion
euros in the period 2017-2021, investing 4.7 billion euros in
Italy.
(*) FINCANTIERI
The sale of controlling stake in shipbuilder STX France to
Fincantieri is expected to close by the end of April,
with the Italian group expected to buy a share between 45 and 49
percent, La Stampa reported without citing sources.
(*) LEONARDO
The state-controlled defence group said on Tuesday it bought
through its DRS unit U.S Daylight Solutions for $150 million
euros.
Chief Executive Mauro Moretti speaks before Chamber of
Deputies Industry Committee on 2014-16 financial results and
2017-2021 industrial plan (1100 GMT).
POSTE ITALIANE
The chief executive of Italy's post office said on Monday
the government was considering changes to the ownership
structure of the company, in which it is a major shareholder.
It would not be willing to put money into any rescue plan
for Alitalia airline.
(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The impasse between the European Central Bank and the
European Commission over the capital requirements for the bank
is close to being resolved, il Sole 24 Ore reported, citing an
exchange of letters between the two.
The report added, however, that there are uphill
negotiations between Brussels and Italy over the industrial plan
for the lender, particularly with regards to cost cutting and
sale of loans.
(*) RAIWAY, EI TOWERS
The Italian tower company is considering a takeover bid for
Mediaset's Ei Towers, il Messaggero reported without
citing sources. The report added that the operation is being
examined by Citi.
BANCA GENERALI
Banca Generali said on Monday total net inflows in February
stood at 668 million euros.
STEFANEL
Italian clothing company Stefanel said on Monday it filed
arequest with a Treviso court for a further 60 days to present
its debt restructuring plan.
TECHNOGYM
Technogym said 2016 on Monday total revenue was 555.3
million euros versus 511.7 million euros a year ago. It Proposed
dividend of 0.065 euros per share.
POLIGRAFICA S FAUSTINA
Full year 2016 revenue was 44.1 million euros versus 40.1
million euros a year ago.
STEEL INDUSTRY
Italy's Ilva steel group has received bids from two
consortiums for its loss-making plant in southern Italy, it said
on Monday, two years after the state took it over to save
thousands of jobs and clean up the polluted site.
The first bid came from ArcelorMittal, the world's
largest steelmaker, and Italy's Marcegaglia, a family-run group.
A consortium including India's JSW Steel and Italian
state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti made a
rival binding offer.
UBI BANCA
Supervisory Board meeting on FY results.
DANIELI & C.
Board meeting on H1 results.
