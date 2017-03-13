The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
POLITICS
Former prime minister Matteo Renzi wrapped up a three-day
event on Sunday designed to mark his political comeback and
launch his bid to win back leadership of Italy's centre-left
Democratic party (PD). According to Il Messaggero on Sunday,
Renzi could include the idea of a 0.05 percent tax on all
financial transactions in his platform for the PD primaries.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases January industrial output data (0900 GMT) and
January-December 2016 Italian regions export data (1000 GMT).
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco attends conference in
Rome (0730 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 7.25-9.0 billion euros over four bonds at
auction including a new 7-year BTP nominal bond, due May 15,
2024, which carries a 1.85 percent coupon.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT
The lender has asked for Alitalia's business plan to be
stress-tested to assess how revenues and cash flows would fare
under a worst-case scenario, Il Messaggero and Corriere della
Sera reported on Saturday. UniCredit declined to comment.
Bank holds board meeting on Monday on FY results (published
on Feb.9)
Under the bank's new governance structures top managers will
not be able to exceed three mandates, Il Messaggero said on
Sunday. At least 8-9 members from a streamlined board of 15,
from a previous 17, will come from the bank's big investors.
(*) Top executive Marina Natale will likely leave the bank,
Affari&Finanza reported on Monday, adding the UniCredit CEO
wants to reduce the number of top mangers.
ATLANTIA
The Italian toll road operator expects to receive binding
offers for a minority stake in its motorway unit Autostrade per
l'Italia (ASPI) by mid-April, its CEO said on Friday.
(*) FERRARI, FIAT CHRYSLER
Sergio Marchionne, Ferrari CEO, will get a financial
incentive if he remains at the helm of the sports car maker
until 2021, Affari&Finanza reported on Monday.
Fiat Chrysler has had contacts with rival Volkswagen for a
possible tie-up but negotiations stopped as the German car maker
is focused on its own business, L'Economia reported on Monday.
Jefferies has started coverage of Ferrari with "BUY" with a
target price of 70 euros.
(*) ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Italy's Amenduni family plans to double its stake in Ferak,
a company that owns 1.16 percent in the insurer, L'Economia
reported on Monday.
(*) LUXOTTICA
An agreed 31 percent limit to any shareholder's voting
rights would no longer be valid if a shareholder reached two
thirds of Essilor-Luxottica's capital following a buyout offer,
Corriere's L'Economia weekly said in an interview with Leonardo
del Vecchio. Del Vecchio's holding company Delfin is allowed to
launch a takeover bid on Essilor-Luxottica if another
shareholder comes to own more than 20 percent of the group, it
said.
ENEL, ENI, FINMECCANICA
Italy is working on a plan to transfer its main assets for
up to 50-60 billion euros - including stakes in Eni, Enel,
Finmeccanica - to a vehicle which it would then sell on the
market to raise money to cut the public debt, Milano Finanza
reported on Saturday.
ENI
A Nigerian court is expected to rule on Monday on the
request by Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni to lift the
temporary seizing of the OPL-245 oilfield.
(*) EI TOWERS, RAI WAY, MEDIASET
A plan to merge Rai Way with the mast company controlled by
broadcaster Mediaset is only a first step of a broader project
aimed at creating a single tower operator in Italy, Affari &
Finanza said on Monday, adding Mediaset is open to discuss the
project.
(*) IPO
Consumer electronics retailer Unieuro could secure a market
capitalisation of 350-400 million euros through its initial
public offering, IFR reported.
(*) AMPLIFON
The group is interested in expanding through acquisitions in
Germany, France and Canada, CEO Enrico Vita told Affari& Finanza
on Monday. He added the company would increase marketing
investments by 10 percent this year.
ANIMA
CEO Marco Carreri told Milano Finanza in an interview on
Saturday that the asset manager was still interested in rivals
Aletti Gestielle and Arca and considered the former the best fit
as the latter had "a very complicated governance." He also said
the start of 2017 had been negatively affected by concerns over
Italy's banking system and political situation, like the end of
last year, though the last few weeks had shown an improvement.
ACEA - Approves 2017-2021 industrial plan
(preliminary results on Feb. 6).
IL SOLE 24 ORE
Italy's top financial newspaper holds an extraordinary
shareholder meeting on Monday after it emerged last week its
editor was being probed for allegedly issuing false corporate
statements.
CIR
Board meeting on FY results (0900 GMT).
SIAS-SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI
Board meeting on FY results.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................