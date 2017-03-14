The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
Welfare association Assoprevidenza holds news conference on
supplementary pension with President Sergio Corbello in Milan
(1100 GMT).
(*) PUBLIC FINANCES
The EU Economic and Financial Committee has highlighted
significant risks of a deficit overshoot for Italy in an opinion
prepared for the March 20 Eurogroup meeting, la Repubblica
reported. Italy should cut its structural deficit by 0.6 percent
in 2017 while Rome appears set to worsen it by 0.4 percent.
There is also a problem with Italy's 2016 figures as the
conditions under which investments can be funded with deficit
spending seem to not have been met, the document says.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT
The lender said that, after completing its capital increase,
its transitional CET 1 capital ratio as of end-2016 stood at
11.49 percent.
The bank also said Marina Natale was leaving UniCredit.
FIAT CHRYSLER
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to formally announce a
review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules locked in at the end of
the Obama administration when he meets with automaker chiefs
this week, according to two sources briefed on the
matter.
(*) Bernstein started coverage of the stock with "market
perform."
(*) POSTE ITALIANE
CEO Francesco Caio risks losing his job because former Prime
Mininster Matteo Renzi's PD party blames him for not doing
enough when the government asked the post office to help out
with Monte dei Paschi's rescue plan or to keep UniCredit's asset
manager Pioneer in Italian hands, la Repubblica reported. Terna
CEO Matteo Del Fante is in pole position for a possible
replacement with Invitalia CEO Domenico Arcuri another possible
alternative, the paper said.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.
TOD'S
Board meeting on FY results (sales on Jan. 25).
IL SOLE 24 ORE
Italy's top financial newspaper said on Monday it had put
its editor Roberto Napoletano on unpaid leave of absence after
it emerged last week he was being investigated for allegedly
issuing false corporate statements.
(*) POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA
A group of investors holding together 4.6 percent of the
bank have struck a shareholder pact that sets limits to selling
one's shares in BPER and make it compulsory to consult over
matters on the agenda ahead of shareholder meetings, Corriere
della Sera reported.
COFIDE GRUPPO DE BENEDETTI
The company said its FY net profit stood at 21.2 million
euros versus 18.7 million euros a year ago.
GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS
The company said its full-year net loss shrank to 2.6
million euros versus loss of 6.2 million euros a year
ago.
Main currency report:...............................