ECONOMY
ISTAT releases January foreign trade data (0900 GMT).
COMPANIES
(*) LEONARDO, POSTE ITALIANE, ENI,
ENEL
Italy is expected to replace the chief executives of Poste
Italiane and Leonardo in a round of appointments at
state-controlled firms this month, several sources close to the
matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Veteran banker Alessandro Profumo, who stepped down as
chairman of the troubled Monte dei Paschi di Siena in August
2015, is seen as a frontrunner to take the helm at defence group
Leonardo, a source said.
If Profumo were appointed to lead Leonardo, the position of
director general, currently held by CEO Mauro Moretti, would be
handed over to an internal candidate, such as Fabrizio
Giulianini, both Corriere della Sera and il Messaggero reported.
Leonardo chairman Gianni De Gennaro could also leave the
company and be replaced by a woman candidate, both dailies
added.
The list of choices made by the Treasury could be made
public as early as Friday, after market close, several dailies
reported.
(*) ENEL
Italy's biggest utility raised its dividend on Friday and
confirmed targets for the year after posting a 12.3 percent rise
in net profits for 2016.
In a statement on Friday, Enel said its net ordinary profit for
last year was 3.243 billion euros ($3.5 billion), in line with
an analyst consensus and its own target, lifted by a stronger
performance in Latin America and Spain.
CEO Francesco Starace said a post-results conference call
that he sees potential merger and acquisition (M&A)
opportunities in Europe after the French and German elections.
FIAT CHRYSLER
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Thursday it completed the
placement of CNH Industrial shares equal to a 1.17 percent stake
in the trucks and tractor maker ,via an accelerated bookbuilding
to certain institutional investors at a price of 9.05 euros per
share.
BANCO BPM
The lender said on Thursday it would launch an cash tender
offer worth around 640 million euros to buy back Lower Tier II
bonds issued by Banco Popolare and due November 18, 2020.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The banks said on Thursday that rating agency Fitch had
assigned a long-term rating of BBB+ to the state guaranteed note
issued on March 15.
(*) IL SOLE 24 ORE
Frence's Vivendi had made itself available to take part
in the needed recapitalisation for struggling Italian daily Il
Sole 24 Ore, but its offer was rebuked by the head of Italy's
employers association Confindustria, which controls the daily,
La Repubblica said in an unsourced report.
Vivendi could be interested in expanding in the Italian
media sector or could be pushed by the desire to improve its
image in the country, Repubblica reported.
It added that Confindustria also rejected a proposal from
Chinese investors.
CREDEM
Credito Emiliano said on Thursday it would pay a dividend
over 2016 results of 0.15 euros per share.
ENAV
CEO Roberta Neri told analysts in a post-results conference
call that she does not expect any impact from Alitalia
restructuring on the group's activity.
INWIT
The grouo's FY net profit amounted to 97.9 million euro from
83.9 million euro in 2015 pro-forma.
(*) ALITALIA
Unions do not seem willing to accept the cuts envisaged in
the company's new industrial plan and the company fears it will
not reach a deal with them quickly enough, thus affecting sales
for the summer season, La Stampa said in an unsourced report.
Liquidity could run out within a month and the carrier
requires some 400 million euros in contingent equity, the report
added.
Separately, il Sole 24 Ore said the airline needs 900
million euros to execute its new business plan. The paper added
Alitalia would need a further 500 million euros to cover its
liquidity gap, as money is seen running out by the end of the
month. The paper cited union sources as saying that job cuts
could be as high as 3,000-4,000.
IPO
Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro said on
Thursday the Bourse had given its green light to its IPO.
(*) VENETO BANCA, POPOLARE DI VICENZA
The boards of the two troubled Veneto banks have sent their
answers to the European Central Bank's queries over their
respective restructuring plans, sources close to the matter told
Reuters on Thursday.
Although the lenders intend to go ahead with a state rescue
under the "precautionary recapitalisation" scheme and subsequent
merger, their boards still have not advanced a formal request
for state intervention, the sources added.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
Board meeting on FY results.
BANCO DI SARDEGNA
Saving shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).
ACSM-AGAM
Board meeting on FY results.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 9).
