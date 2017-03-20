The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

COMPANIES

LEONARDO, POSTE ITALIANE, TERNA

ENI, ENEL, ENAV

The Italian Treasury on Saturday proposed that veteran banker Alessandro Profumo be named the new chief executive of defence and aerospace company Leonardo, in a round of new appointments at state-controlled firms.

Matteo Del Fante, currently CEO at Terna, was proposed to take the helm at Poste Italiane, in place of Francesco Caio.

The CEOs of oil firm Eni and utility Enel respectively Claudio Descalzi and Francesco Starace, were both confirmed for a new mandate, while Roberta Neri was also confirmed as the head of air traffic controller Enav.

POSTE ITALIANE

The Treasury appears to have shelved its plan to sell its remaining stake in the post office on the market, and will instead probably transfer the stake to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), Il Sole 24 ore reported on Sunday.

ENI

Algeria's Sonatrach and Italy's Eni are strengthening ties to bolster investment in Algeria's energy sector, including in offshore and solar operations, officials from both companies said on Saturday. (*) The treasury could sell to institutional investors a 4.3 percent stake it owns in the oil major, Il Messaggero said.

(*) MEDIASET

The private broadcaster may join forces with an Italian telecom operator in the upcoming auction for soccer rights, la Repubblica reported on Monday.

Vivendi chief told the Financial Times that attempts to find a resolution with Mediaset over a deal on the group's pay-TV Premium had failed.

Italian communication regulator AGCOM will listen to Vivendi's top management on Thursday about its shareholding in Mediaset and Telecom Italia, Corriere reported on Sunday.

(*) TELECOM

The group CEO is studying a plan to reduce board members to 12 or 13 from current 17, la Repubblica reported on Monday. Telecom's shareholder Vivendi will likely proposed four members for the board, the newspaper said.

POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI, VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Italian mid-tier regional lenders Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca on Friday requested state aid to fill a capital gap and avert the risk of being wound down.

The restructuring plan that Popolare di Vicenza CEO Fabrizio Viola has submitted to the ECB envisages a combined 4.7 billion euro capital increase covering both Popolare Vicenza and Veneto Banca, Il Giornale di Vicenza wrote on Saturday.

The request for precautionary recapitalisation filed by the two banks shields investors in their senior bonds against losses stemming from the rescue of the banks, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

(*) IL SOLE 24 ORE

The publisher sees FY preliminary revenue of 284 million euros ($305.78 million) in 2016 versus 325 million euros a year ago. The group forecasts FY preliminary EBIT loss 69 million euros in 2016 versus EBIT loss 14 million euros a year ago.

JUVENTUS

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli said on Saturday that soccer prosecutors had opened an investigation into him and other managers of the serie A club over allegations they had had dealings with criminal organisations in the allocation of tickets. Agnelli said he had never met with criminals and he and the club had always behaved correctly.

UNIEURO IPO-UNE.MI

Consumer and electronics retailer Unieuro said on Friday it will offer its shares at between 13 euros and 16.5 euros per share in its IPO of nearly 50 percent of its capital.

BB Biotech

Trades ex-dividend of 2.75 CHF per share.

STMICROELECTRONICS

Trades ex-dividend of 0.06 US dollars per share as quarterly dividend.

BANCA GENERALI, MONTE DEI PASCHI

Milan Stock Exchange review of FTSE MIB Index is effective, Banca Generali enters replacing Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena .

