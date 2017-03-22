The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday that
he wants to send a strong message in favour of free trade when
he welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders
in Italy in May.
COMPANIES
Milan Stock Exchange 'STAR event' ends in Milan.
PARMALAT
(*) Lactalis said on Wednesday it extended a buyout offer on
Parmalat by a further five days, from March 29 to April 4.
The French group failed to reach the 90 percent stake in
Parmalat it required to proceed to delist the Italian food
company in the last day of a buyout offer, a filing by the Milan
bourse showed on Tuesday.
FIAT CHRYSLER
A French prosecutor has opened an investigation into Fiat
Chrysler over allegations that the carmaker cheated in diesel
emission tests, a judicial source said on Tuesday.
A Fiat spokesman said the company took note of the
investigation and reiterated that its diesel vehicles fully
comply with emission regulations, as confirmed by the Italian
Transport Ministry.
(*) VENETO BANKS
Italy's plans to bail out two regional banks pose a tough
dilemma to European regulators, who are still considering
whether Monte dei Paschi qualifies for state aid, three months
after giving a preliminary green light.
Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca said on Friday
they had requested a so-called precautionary recapitalisation by
the state - a mechanism that exploits an exception to European
rules meant to prevent the use of taxpayer money to save banks.
Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca are set to extend
a settlement offer to shareholders to March 25 or March 27, il
Sole 24 reported. It added that take-up had exceeded 63-65
percent.
MONDADORI
The group's Chief Executive said on Tuesday that with the
current debt trend the company is in a position to make new
acquisitions.
MEDIASET
A legal dispute between the Italian broadcaster and French
media group Vivendi over a soured pay-TV deal escalated
on Tuesday as the two groups sued each other for defamation on
the opening day of a trial in Milan.
(*) A partnership with a telecoms company for the future of the
Mediaset's pay-TV unit Premium is "the most accredited
hypothesis", reported il Sole 24 Ore, without giving any
details. The report added that the Italian broadcaster could
team up with phone incumbent Telecom Italian to
jointly bid for the upcoming broadcasting rights auctions for
Champions League and Italian soccer matches.
BANCA CARIGE
The lender said it has not yet received any feedback from
European Central Bank (ECB) supervisors on its new business plan
but the final assessment of the ECB's on-site inspection did not
request any further loan writedowns.
It added the Italian market watchdog has asked the bank to
give an update on the implementation of its industrial plan in
its quarterly financial statements, starting from March 31.
(*) U.S. fund Apollo has asked a Genoa-based court to freeze the
voting rights of top investor Vittorio Malacalza ahead of next
week's sharheolders' meeting, reported la Repubblica.
(*) ALITALIA
The government is examining the possibility of a 200-million
euro loan either by the government or by state lender CDP,
reports la Stampa in an unsourced report. The state or CDP would
not enter in the carrier's shareholding, in order to avoid
violating rules that would consider the funds state aide.
Susanna Camusso, secretary general of Italy's biggest union
CGIL, said neither a nationalisation nor state intervention
should be an option for the carrier, in an interview to la
Stampa. But Camusso adds that she doesn't see why the state
cannot intervene, giving some form of guarantee to ensure the
transition of the airline. The leader said the company should
tell unions their strategy and that discussions should not only
be on the cost of labour.
(*) SAIPEM
The group will announce a new company structure, with five
separate divisions, on May 2, reported MF. The new stricture is
aimed at making partnerships, mergers and acquisitions in the
group's separate business sectors easier, the report added.
(*) UNICREDIT
Italian banking foundation Carimonte has cut its stake in
the lender to 0.4 percent from 1.5 percent, il Sole 24 Ore
reported.
UBI BANCA
Supervisory Board President Letizia Moratti attends news
conference to present 'Ubi Welfare' in Milan (1000 GMT).
IL SOLE 24 ORE
CEO Franco Moscetti attends "Best Performance Award" in
Milan (1600 GMT).
AS ROMA
"2016 Impact Statement" presentation with Director General
Mauro Baldissoni and Chairman James Pallotta (1730 GMT).
ENERTRONICA
Board meeting on FY results and 2017-2019 industrial plan.
