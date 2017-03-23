The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
ECONOMY
Italy is planning to raise its current 2017 economic growth
forecast of 1.0 percent when the Treasury publishes new
estimates next month, two sources with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters on Wednesday.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of zero-coupon and inflation-linked
bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 28.
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The European Commission wants the bank to reduce the
compensation for retail junior debt holders envisaged in the
lender's bailout plan, la Repubblica said on Thursday. Monte dei
Paschi was already forced to amend the plan and was going to
compensate retail investors for 1 billion euros. But the EU
Commission is asking for that amount to be cut by half, the
paper said.
CARIGE
The damages sought by the bank from former top executives
and private equity fund Apollo over the sale of its insurance
unit amount to 1.25 billion euros, la Repubblica said on
Thursday.
Amissima Insurance Group, controlled by Apollo, dismissed as
frivolous the legal actions taken by Carige.
Amissima said Carige had been discussing since 2014, i.e.
long before the sale, the need for its Carige Vita unit to
invest the cash held in a Carige account by the end of 2015, due
to new Solvency II regulations coming into force Jan. 1, 2016.
POPOLARE DI VICENZA, VENETO BANCA
Bank bailout fund Atlante could buy the two banks' combined
NPL portfolio of 9 billion euros, which price is estimated at
1.4 billion - 2.4 billion euros, according to Sole 24 Ore.
(*) POSTE ITALIANE
The new CEO could review the company's industrial plan and
carry out writedowns that may have an impact on its 2017 profit
and dividend, Sole 24 Ore said.
UNICREDIT
Abu Dhabi's investment firm Aabar is the top investor in
UniCredit with a stake of 5.04 percent after the Italian bank
raised 13 billion euros in a share sale earlier this year, the
lender's website showed on Wednesday.
SAVE
France's InfraVia Capital Partners and a fund owned by
Deutsche Bank are likely to launch in June a joint
takeover bid on Save, the company that manages the
airport of Venice, said il Messaggero in an unsourced report.
The operation will be carried out through an investment
vehicle that will be financed with some 980 million euros by
UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo. The funds will
be used to finance the bid, to refinance Save's debt and some
300 million euros will be held as capex, the report added.
The current majority shareholder of Save, Finint, is
expected to cut its stake to 12 percent from 59.6 percent and
one of its two shareholders is expected to buy out the other
one, it added.
ENI
The oil and gas group said on Wednesday it had obtained
majority stakes in two new exploration blocks off the shore of
Ivory Coast.
Libya's oil production has reached 700,000 barrels per day
(bpd), the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Wednesday,
recovering from a drop earlier this month caused by fighting at
two key oil ports.
MEDIASET
Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine due to be heard
by Italy's communications authority AGCOM on investigation into
the French group's stakebuilding in Mediaset.
Vivendi supervisory board member Tarak Ben Ammar said on
Wednesday he was ready to act as a mediator between the French
media group and Italian broadcaster Mediaset in a dispute over a
collapsed pay-TV deal.
AZIMUT HOLDING
The asset manager said on Wednesday a 350 million euro,
five-year bond it placed with investors had attracted 1.2
billion euros in orders.
LEONE FILM GROUP
Spaghetti Western pioneer Sergio Leone's film group aims to
move to Milan's main stock market from the alternative
investment segment by the end of the year in a bid to boost its
share price, its chief executive told Reuters.
