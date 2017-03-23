The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Italy is planning to raise its current 2017 economic growth forecast of 1.0 percent when the Treasury publishes new estimates next month, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 28.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The European Commission wants the bank to reduce the compensation for retail junior debt holders envisaged in the lender's bailout plan, la Repubblica said on Thursday. Monte dei Paschi was already forced to amend the plan and was going to compensate retail investors for 1 billion euros. But the EU Commission is asking for that amount to be cut by half, the paper said.

CARIGE

The damages sought by the bank from former top executives and private equity fund Apollo over the sale of its insurance unit amount to 1.25 billion euros, la Repubblica said on Thursday.

Amissima Insurance Group, controlled by Apollo, dismissed as frivolous the legal actions taken by Carige.

Amissima said Carige had been discussing since 2014, i.e. long before the sale, the need for its Carige Vita unit to invest the cash held in a Carige account by the end of 2015, due to new Solvency II regulations coming into force Jan. 1, 2016.

POPOLARE DI VICENZA, VENETO BANCA

Bank bailout fund Atlante could buy the two banks' combined NPL portfolio of 9 billion euros, which price is estimated at 1.4 billion - 2.4 billion euros, according to Sole 24 Ore.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

The new CEO could review the company's industrial plan and carry out writedowns that may have an impact on its 2017 profit and dividend, Sole 24 Ore said.

UNICREDIT

Abu Dhabi's investment firm Aabar is the top investor in UniCredit with a stake of 5.04 percent after the Italian bank raised 13 billion euros in a share sale earlier this year, the lender's website showed on Wednesday.

SAVE

France's InfraVia Capital Partners and a fund owned by Deutsche Bank are likely to launch in June a joint takeover bid on Save, the company that manages the airport of Venice, said il Messaggero in an unsourced report.

The operation will be carried out through an investment vehicle that will be financed with some 980 million euros by UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo. The funds will be used to finance the bid, to refinance Save's debt and some 300 million euros will be held as capex, the report added.

The current majority shareholder of Save, Finint, is expected to cut its stake to 12 percent from 59.6 percent and one of its two shareholders is expected to buy out the other one, it added.

ENI

The oil and gas group said on Wednesday it had obtained majority stakes in two new exploration blocks off the shore of Ivory Coast.

Libya's oil production has reached 700,000 barrels per day (bpd), the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Wednesday, recovering from a drop earlier this month caused by fighting at two key oil ports.

MEDIASET

Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine due to be heard by Italy's communications authority AGCOM on investigation into the French group's stakebuilding in Mediaset.

Vivendi supervisory board member Tarak Ben Ammar said on Wednesday he was ready to act as a mediator between the French media group and Italian broadcaster Mediaset in a dispute over a collapsed pay-TV deal.

AZIMUT HOLDING

The asset manager said on Wednesday a 350 million euro, five-year bond it placed with investors had attracted 1.2 billion euros in orders.

LEONE FILM GROUP

Spaghetti Western pioneer Sergio Leone's film group aims to move to Milan's main stock market from the alternative investment segment by the end of the year in a bid to boost its share price, its chief executive told Reuters.

