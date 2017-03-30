The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
ECONOMY
Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni attends Culture G7 in
Florence; visits Fincantieri plant in Monfalcone (1000
GMT) and Palazzo del Podesta in Mantua (1300 GMT).
Rome, conference on "The Wealth of the Nation. Financial
Education and protection of savings" with Economy Minister Pier
Carlo Padoan, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, market
regulator Consob President Giuseppe Vegas (1300 GMT).
Trani, last hearing in trial of Fitch analyst David Riley,
with verdict expected.
Trani, new hearing in case against ratings agency Standard &
Poor's and five of its current and former managers, with verdict
expected.
Energy Authority AEEGSI releases energy and gas fees
effective from April 1, 2017.
Rome, welfare institute INPS President Tito Boeri attends
conference (1415 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros CCTeu bonds due Feb.
15, 2024; 1.75-2.25 billion euros 1.20 percent BTP bonds due
April 1, 2022; 2.0-2.5 billion euros 2.20 percent BTP bonds due
June 1, 2027; 0.500-0.750 billion euros 2.80 percent BTP bonds
due March 1, 2067; 0.500-1.0 billion euros 0,65 percent BTP
bonds due Nov. 1, 2020. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
Vivendi is considering putting its chief executive
Arnaud de Puyfontaine forward as Telecom Italia's next chairman,
sources told Reuters, potentially aggravating concerns about the
French group's growing influence over Italian companies. The
board of Telecom Italia, of which Vivendi is the top shareholder
with 24 percent, comes up for renewal in May.
Telecom Italia went live with a website for its new Kena
Mobile brand on Wednesday, testing demand for a no-frills
alternative to French carrier Iliad, which is set to
launch its Free brand in Italy by early next year.
(*) TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET
Vivendi will submit its proposal for Telecom Italia's new
board before Italy's communications regulator AGCOM decides on
the compatibility of the Frenh media group's stakebuilding at
both Telecom Italia and Mediaset with Italian regulations, Il
Sole 24 Ore said. AGCOM is due to debate the issue on April 11
but an ad hoc meeting could be called with a yet to-be-defined
date given the sensitivity of the issue, the paper added.
(*) VENETO BANCA, POPOLARE DI VICENZA
The managers of the two banks will meet officials of the
European Central Banks on Thursday, several papers said. The ECB
may use the meeting to indicate what the banks' capital
shortfall is and whether they meet the conditions for a
precautionary recapitalisation, the papers added.
In an interview with Il Messaggero, Popolare di Vicenza CEO
Fabrizio Viola said "given the size of the shortfall to be
covered, the most likely option is that of public
recapitalisation". The manager also adds that given simulations
carried out, the bank meets the conditions for such a solution.
(*) ENI, ENEL, POSTE ITALIANE
State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could take on the
Treasury's stakes in listed companies, La Repubblica said in an
unsourced report. The CDP would not pay in cash but issue
privileged shares - giving the right to higher dividends and
less governance - that in future would be sold on to
institutional investors, the paper added.
(*) BANCO BPM
The deadline for binding offers for a 750 million-euro bad
loan portfolio called Project Rainbow put on sale by the bank
will be April 10, MF reported.
SAIPEM
The oil services group said on Wednesday it has launched a
500-million euro fixed rate non-convertible bond with a fixed
annual coupon of 2.75 percent and a re-offer price of 100
percent.
ENEL
Italy's biggest utility said on Wednesday it has started
construction works at its 754 MW Villanueva photovoltaic plant,
the largest photovoltaic facility under construction in the
Americas and Enel's largest solar project worldwide.
Shareholders of Slovakia's biggest power utility approved a
higher cost estimate for a long-delayed nuclear power plant but
could not agree on how to finance the extra 800 million euros,
company and government officials said on Wednesday. Slovenske is
owned by the government, with a 34 percent stake, and a joint
venture between Italy's Enel and privately-held Czech energy
group EPH.
FINCANTIERI
The Italian shipyard said on Wednesday its 2016 full year
revenues was 4.43 billion euros and its net profit non-recurring
items was 25 million euros, versus loss 175 million euros a year
ago.
Conference call (0700 GMT).
ENI
President Emma Marcegaglia attends conference on
"International Workshop on Resource Efficiency" in Rome (1300
GMT).
EDISON
Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).
CERVED
CEO Andrea Mignanelli attends research presentation on "The
NPLs Market between Demand and Offer" at Bocconi University in
Milan (1530 GMT).
BORGOSESIA
Board meeting to postpone approval of FY results.
LANDI RENZO
Bondholders' meeting (0800 GMT).
PREMUDA
Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1230 GMT).
S.S. LAZIO
Board meeting on H1 results.
UNIEURO IPO-UNE.MI
IPO ends (started on March 20).
BUZZI UNICEM
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 9),
followed by conference call (1430 GMT).
