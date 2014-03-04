The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Rome, conference on inequality with Economy Minister Pier
Carlo Padoan (1600 GMT).
ECONOMY
Italy's posted a state sector deficit of 12.8 billion euros
in February, compared to a deficit of 11.845 billion euros in
the same month last year, data showed on Monday.
* A tax on financial transactions Italy levied in March will
likely bring 350-400 million euros to state coffers this year,
much less than 1 billion euros expected, a tax advisor for the
Treasury said on Monday, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.
COMPANIES
FIAT
New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market,
rose 8.59 percent in February from the same month a year ago to
118,328 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday.
Strong car sales figures from Germany, Italy and Spain added
to the growing optimism over Europe's autos market as industry
executives gathered on Monday for the Geneva motor show, though
a dip in French demand suggests the recovery remains uneven.
* BANCA ETRURIA
The cooperative lender is weighing a plan to sell a
portfolio of non-performing loans as a move to clean up its
balance sheet and to prepare for a tie-up with an industrial
partner, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
* VENETO BANCA
The small lender will likely propose a 400 million euro
capital increase at its board meeting as a way to strengthen its
capital base and to reject the tie-up offer coming from stronger
rival Banca Popolare di Vicenza, Il Messaggero said.
CIR
Creditor banks could become majority investors in Italy's
Sorgenia as the owners of the energy company took a step closer
on Monday towards a deal on debt restructuring, three sources
close to the matter said.
MEDIOLANUM
Board meeting to call annual general meeting (0930 GMT).
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).
Board meeting on FY results: BANCO DI SARDEGNA,
CREDITO VALTELLINESE, ISAGRO (1500 GMT),
PRIMA INDUSTRIE, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA,
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS, TXT E-SOLUTIONS.
