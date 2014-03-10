The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
POLITICS
An ambitious Italian plan for tax cuts to be announced this
week will respect European Union deficit limits, Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi said on Sunday.
The Italian government of Matteo Renzi will propose a 10
billion euro cut to income tax, daily newspaper La Repubblica
reported on Saturday, without giving a source for the
information.
ECONOMY
January industrial output data (0900 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases January data on bank deposits and
January statistics on Italian government bond holdings at
Italy-based banks.
DEBT
The Italian Treasury said on Friday it would offer 7 billion
euros of Treasury bills at its regular mid-month auction on
March 12.
Treasury announces sale of BTPs and CCTeu on Monday, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on March 13.
BANKS
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has
raised doubts about whether Italian banks will be able to book
gains in their 2013 results resulting from a hike in the value
of stakes they hold in the Bank of Italy, newspapers said on
Sunday.
Central bank inspectors are due to start collecting data at
European banks on Monday as part of the ECB's Asset Quality
Review.
State-lender CDP President Franco Bassanini told A&F on
Monday banks were strongly interested in buying credits towards
the public administration (PA) backed by the state even at a
discount as small as 2 percent as they could use them as
collateral to borrow from the ECB but also to replace doubtful
loans granted to companies that are suppliers of the PA.
BANCO POPOLARE
Five U.S. private equity funds have expressed interest in
Banco Popolare's "bad bank" unit, according to sources, in a
sign of growing appetite from foreign investors for real estate
and distressed credit in the country.
On Monday, the bank carries out reverse stock split with one
new share every ten owned.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank's main foundation shareholder is looking to
complete the sale of a stake of around 20 percent of the bank
before the end of March to a group of U.S. hedge funds, Il Sole
24 Ore said on Saturday without citing sources. The foundation
will keep the remaining 10 percent stake which after the planned
cash call will be diluted to 3 percent, it said.
The new pre-underwriting contract with a bank consortium to
refund 2.5 billion euros of an overall 4.1 billion euros of
state-backed bonds will be signed at Tuesday's board meeting, Il
Messaggero said on Sunday. The accord will expire end-June, it
said.
BANCA POPOLARE DI BARI
The bank's board has approved a 500 million euro capital
increase, 300 million euros of which will be raised this year to
close the acquisition of Banca Tercas, Popolare Bari's Chairman
Marco Jacobini told Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday. The other 200
million euros will be in 2016 for other acquisitions, he said.
* D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING
The shipping company said on Monday its D'Amico Tankers Ltd
has agreed to sell its Cielo di Parigi handysize tanker built in
2001 by Daedong Shipbuilding South Korea to Monaco's Sea World
Management for $13.6.
CREDITO VALTELLINESE
Start of extraordinary period to subscribe "Warrant ordinary
share Creval 2014"; ends on April 11.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Intesa Sanpaolo said on Friday it would annul bonds, worth
12 billion euros, that were guaranteed by the state. The bank
said the bonds had never been placed on the market.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia scrapped its annual payout to most
shareholders for the first time on Friday, to help fund the
massive investment its network needs to better compete with
rivals.
Leading shareholder Telco plans to reconfirm Marco Patuano
as CEO of the company in the slate of directors it will present,
Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.
CEO Marco Patuano told Il Sole 24 Ore on Monday the group
needs to invest more both in fixed and mobile, mainly in
infrastructure.
ENI
The crisis in Ukraine does not yet pose a threat to gas
supplies but it is a wake up call for Europe to rethink its
energy strategy, the head of Italian oil and gas group Eni Paolo
Scaroni said on Saturday.
Ukrainian plans for expanding Black Sea natural gas output
have been thrown into doubt by Russia's seizure of Crimea, a
region linked to most of Ukraine's offshore developments.
Kazakhstan is suing foreign oil mahors developing its huge
Kashagan oilfield in the Caspian Sea, a tactic similar to those
that secured the government large stakes in two of the three
multinational energy projects on its territory.
ENEL, SAIPEM
Italy's biggest utility Enel and oil services company Saipem
will sign an agreement in coming months to plan and build
thermal power plants round the world, two sources familiar with
the matter said on Sunday.
MEDIASET
The TV broadcaster is preparing funding to increase its
stake in Spanish pay TV Digital Plus by buying part of the stake
the company's main shareholder Prisa owns, Il Sole 24 Ore said
on Sunday. The paper said Mediaset's offer would be worth 250
million euros.
PARMALAT
The Italian dairy group said on Friday its profit rose 172
percent to 221 million euros ($306.35 million) in 2013, and
confirmed its sales and earnings guidance for 2014.
ANSALDO STS
The Italian rail technology company said on Friday that
consolidated net profit fell 1.2 percent to 75 million euros in
2013, and that planned to pay the same dividend as in the year
before.
SARAS
The Court of Appeal of Cagliari gave a suspended sentence of
20 months each to one manager and one ex-manager of Saras in
relation to an incident in May 2009 which caused the deaths of
three contract workers, Saras said in a statement on Friday.
The court confirmed the acquittal of one manager and one
ex-manager of Saras, and the conviction with a suspended
sentence of 24 months for the former legal representative of the
contracting company.
GALA
Energy group debuts at AIM segment; listing ceremony with
Chairman Filippo Tortoriello (0730 GMT).
Board meeting on FY results: ACEA, BANCA GENERALI
followed by conference call (1400 GMT), BRUNELLO
CUCINELLI followed by conference call, DEA CAPITAL
, DE' LONGHI (preliminary FY results on Jan.
31), RCS MEDIAGROUP, MOLESKINE, TERNIENERGIA
, WORLD DUTY FREE GROUP followed by conference
call.
