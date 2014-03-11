The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Italy will have to wait to judge whether planned structural
reforms will affect its ability to meet strict European Union
budget limits, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on
Monday.
Italian lawmakers rejected a bid on Monday to set minimum
quotas for women in parliament under a new electoral law but are
expected to pass the package as a whole, advancing Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi's quest for wider economic reforms.
ECONOMY
Italy GDP Q4, Istat (0900 GMT).
DEBT
The Italian Treasury said on Monday it would offer up to
7.75 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds (BTPs) at its regular
mid-month auction on March 13.
BANKS
Italian stock market regulator Consob declined on Monday to
issue detailed guidelines for the booking of potential gains
from Bank of Italy stakes held by domestic banks, saying lenders
could choose the accounting method they deemed most fit.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit is set to unveil plans to raise 2 billion euros on
the bond market to boost its capital and offset an expected
sharp increase in writedowns on bad loans in the last quarter of
2013.
CEO Federico Ghizzoni holds news conference to present
2013-2018 strategic plan guidelines and FY results (1300 GMT);
followed by analysts presentation (1500 GMT).
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The top investor in Italy's No.3 bank by asset, Monte dei
Paschi di Siena, has sold shares worth 40.6 million euros on the
market, equivalent to 1.6 percent of the bank's market
capitalisation, regulatory filings showed.
The board meets on Tuesday on 2013 results.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The board will examine 2013 results and the new business
plan on Tuesday.
TELECOM ITALIA
The company said on Monday it had received a request from
shareholder Findim Group to include the issue "Appointment of
the Chairman of the Board of Directors by the Shareholders'
Meeting" in the agenda of the AGM on 16 April.
In February new guidelines approved by the board said the
new chairman to be elected at the AGM in April will have to be
independent from the biggest investors to represent the interest
of all shareholders fairly.
Newspapers said the Telecom board will meet on Tuesday on
the issue.
ACEA
Italian regional energy and water utility Acea ACE.MI will
invest more than 2.4 billion euros over the next five years to
upgrade networks and plants and expand in waste management.
INDESIT
Turkey's Arcelik, China's Haier and the U.S. group Whirlpool
are among those who will take part in the data room process to
buy the stake of Indesit's main owner, La Repubblica said. But
Electrolux and Bosch-Siemens could also be interested, it said.
An Indesit board meeting has been called in London on March 21
to discuss the sales process, it said.
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Italian cashmere specialist Brunello Cucinelli confirmed it
expected double-digit growth in revenue and profit for 2014 on
Monday, as it reported 2013 net profit a touch above market
expectations.
RISANAMENTO
U.S. businessman Tom Barrack, via the vehicle Oui, has
extended the deadline for his offer on Risanamento to March 14
from Feb 27, Il Messaggero said. But shareholder UniCredit has
already said no, the paper added.
BANCA CARIGE
Expected to hold board meeting.
CNH INDUSTRIAL
Meeting with trade union FIOM on industrial persectives and
labour in Italian factories.
* ACQUE POTABILI
Shares have been temporarily suspended ahead of a statement,
the stock market said on Tuesday.
Board meeting on FY results:
BANCA INTERMOBILIARE
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
TOD'S
UBI BANCA
UNICREDIT.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................