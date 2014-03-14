The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi could struggle to
convince the European Union that his ambitious tax cuts and
spending commitments will not threaten pledges to sort out
public finances.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases data for January import prices (0900 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases January data on public finance, state
borrowing and debt.
The European Central Bank has been preparing additional
policy steps to guard against deflation taking hold in the euro
zone as the strong euro weighs on prices, ECB President Mario
Draghi said on Thursday.
DEBT
Foreign investors took about two-thirds of Italy's 10-year
bond linked to euro zone inflation issued this week, while the
rest was taken by domestic buyers, a statement from the Treasury
said on Thursday.
BANKS
* UNICREDIT
UniCredit is ready to buy up to 10 billion euros
($13.9 billion)in payments owed to companies by Italy's public
administration, the bank's chief executive said in an interview
with La Repubblica on Friday.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
U.S. private equity firm JC Flowers is considering buying a
20 percent stake in Monte Paschi owned by the bank's main
foundation shareholder, Il Messaggero reported on Friday.
The private equity, which has been studying the deal for 3
months, could lead a consortium of institutional investors which
could also include Blackstone, the paper said.
The Monte Paschi Foundation was not immediately available to
comment.
COMPANIES
* SALINI IMPREGILO, SACYR
The Panama Canal Authority has signed a deal to end a major
dispute over the multibillion-dollar expansion of the waterway,
an official said on Thursday, raising hopes that the consortium
behind the project - led by Spanish builder Sacyr and Italy's
Salini Impregilo - will follow suit before the week is out.
* IKF
The investment company said in a bourse statement on Friday
it had submitted a binding offer for the industrial activities
of clothing maker and distributor Ittierre.
FIAT
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) FIA.MI should post a higher
first-quarter trading profit than a year ago, Italian news
agency Radiocor cited the carmaker's Chief Executive Sergio
Marchionne as saying on Thursday.
CNH
The truck maker announced the pricing of its offering of 1
billion euros, guaranteed 2.750 percent notes due March 2019.
GTECH
The gaming group will decide in April whether to bid for a
licence to operate Turkey's national lottery, Chief Executive
Marco Sala said on Thursday, after the group said it expected
revenues to expand to 3.15-3.25 billion euros this year.
ENERVIT
The Italian stock exchange said orders without a price limit
on Enervit's shares would not be allowed on Friday.
SESA
Board meets on Q3 results
A2A
Board meets on FY results, followed by conference call (1600
GMT)
ASCOPIAVE
Board meets on FY results
CREDITO EMILIANO
Board meets on FY results
SAIPEM
Board meets on FY results
SORIN
Board meets on FY results
