The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
Italy's new Prime Minister Matteo Renzi meets German premier
Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday for the first time since he
took over as head of the government.
Renzi is expected to try to sound out Merkel on the
possibility of obtaining some budget flexibility for Italy, to
help fund his promised tax cuts.
The Italian government plans to offer fiscal incentives for
investments in broadband internet infrastructure, Il Sole 24 Ore
reported on Sunday.
Infrastructure Minister Maurizio Lupi said in an interview
with the paper that the government was preparing a bill that
would treat investments in virtual infrastructure in the same
way as those in industrial infrastructure like motorways, which
already enjoy tax benefits.
COMPANIES
UNIPOL, ALLIANZ
The Italian insurer agreed on Saturday to sell assets with
premiums worth about 1.1 billion euros ($1.53 billion) to
Germany's Allianz, a move it said would allow it to comply with
Italian regulators.
GENERALI, JULIUS BAER
Swiss private bank Julius Baer could be among bidders
interested in buying Generali's Swiss private banking arm BSI,
which the Italian insurer has been trying to sell for more than
three years, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.
Generali and Julius Baer declined to comment on the report.
* UNICREDIT
Italy's biggest bank by assets plans to sell or float its
Pioneer Investments asset management unit, valued at over 2
billion euros ($2.8 billion), as part of a wider disposal
programme, the Financial Times reported.
SORGENIA
Creditor banks and companies exposed to loss-making energy
company Sorgenia, owned by family holding company CIR, will meet
on Monday to discuss the company's restructuring before Sorgenia
holds its own board meeting, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The automaker should see a better first quarter than it had
last year, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.
SALINI IMPREGILO, SACYR
A consortium led by Spain's Sacyr has signed a deal to
complete work on widening the 100-year-old Panama Canal, it said
on Friday, settling a long-running dispute over cost overruns
that had put the multi-billion-dollar project in jeopardy.
ENI
Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Saturday its Gela
refinery on the Mediterranean island of Sicily was working
normally after a fire earlier in the day.
PARMALAT
Italian market regulator Consob is examining the minutes of
the dairy company's board meeting to better understand the
resignation of a majority of the company's board members in
February, Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's biggest retail bank could combine its Intesa
Sanpaolo private banking arm with Fideuram, another private
banking unit it owns, and make further acquisitions to create a
private banking entity controlling 200 billion euros, Il
Messaggero reported on Sunday without citing sources.
Intesa Sanpaolo declined to comment on the report.
AMPLIFON
The hearing aid maker expects to raise its capital
expenditure to 33-35 million euros in 2014 from 30 million euros
in 2013, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.
SEA HANDLING
The European Commission said state-owned Milan airport
operator SEA must sell a stake of more than 51 percent in its
ground-handling unit SEA Handling in order to avoid paying a
fine imposed in 2012 over payments between the parent and the
subsidiary which the EU said were incompatible with state aid
rules, La Repubblica reported on Sunday.
No one from the European Commission was immediately
available to comment. SEA could not be reached for comment.
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS
The independent investment bank plans to issue a bond worth
100 million euros in April and ask for a further 15 million
euros in capital from its shareholders, Il Sole 24 Ore reported
on Sunday.
Chief executive Gianni Tamburi told the paper that a planned
listing of upmarket food chain Eataly, of which TIP bought 20
percent earlier this month through its shared vehicle Clubitaly,
would not come before Milan hosts the World Expo in 2015.
CREDITO EMILIANO
Conference call on FY results (0900 GMT).
Board meetings on FY results: ALERION CLEAN POWER,
ENI (preliminary FY results on Feb. 12), M&C,
MOLMED, TAS.
