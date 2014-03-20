MOVES- Aon Hewitt, Robeco, Credit Suisse
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ECONOMY
Italian economic growth may be no more than 0.5 percent this year, employers' confederation Confindustria said on Wednesday, warning that recovery prospects were weighed down by high taxes, inefficient bureaucracy and tight credit conditions.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA, ENI
Telecom Italia's largest shareholder, Telco, has proposed as new non-executive chairman Giuseppe Recchi, currently the chairman of energy group Eni, in a list of mostly independent candidates for the phone group's new board.
Second-largest shareholder Marco Fossati has proposed veteran Italian business executive Vito Gamberale as chairman.
FINMECCANICA,,
The Italian aerospace and defence group on Wednesday reported net profit of 74 million euros ($103 million)for 2013 after two years in the red due to heavy writedowns, and predicted slightly lower revenue but a rise in core earnings.
The company releases full-year results on Thursday before the bourse opens, and will then host a conference call.
French aerospace, defence and transportation group Thales and Canada's Bombardier have submitted indications of interest to Finmeccanica for its transportation units AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS, Italian newswire Radiocor reported on Wednesday. Finmeccanica had no immediate comment to make on the report.
SNAM
The Italian gas transporter is ready to start shipping imported gas to eastern Europe as early as 2015 thanks to a new two-way gas flow infrastructure, at a time when a growing crisis over Ukraine is threatening Russian gas supplies to Europe.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
In just six months, Antonella Mansi has cut the umbilical cord that for 500 years united Monte dei Paschi di Siena to its medieval home town.
SALINI IMPREGILO
The Italian builder has agreed to sell its waste-to-energy unit to Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumikin Engineering for around 140 million euros.
* Salini Impregilo said it aimed to more than double its core profit and boost its margin on sales by 2017 as Italy's biggest builder unveiled its targets under a new strategy plan.
ENI, ENEL, TERNA, FINMECCANICA
The Italian government has decided to change top management at the state-controlled companies, Il Fatto said.
HERA
The regional utility hosts a conference call on its full-year results at 1430 GMT.
* ASCOPIAVE
Italian regional utility Ascopiave is interested in buying E.ON Energia, the Italian power and gas sales unit of German group E.ON which is seeking to sell its Italian assets, MF said without citing sources. The unit is worth 150-180 million euros, it said.
CAMFIN
Pirelli chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera's investor group Lauro 61 has decided to take to Italy's Council of State an appeal against a decision made by market watchdog Consob relating to the price of a bid to buy out shares in holding company Camfin, Lauro 61 said in a statement on Wednesday.
Board meetings on FY results: ERGYCAPITAL, HERA , K.R.ENERGY, PIAGGIO, PININFARINA , RENO DE MEDICI, SABAF, SNAI , SUNSHINE CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, UNIPOL , UNIPOLSAI.
