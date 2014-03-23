The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

Italy needs to kickstart its economy without putting the stability of its public accounts at risk, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told a meeting of small businesses on Saturday. He said that after the privatisation of the post office, the next state companies that should go private or put some of their units on sale are shipbuilding group Fincantieri and railways operator Ferrovie dello Stato.

Assogestioni is expected to release data on February fund flows on Monday.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BOTs, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 27.

The Treasury on Friday cancelled an auction of bonds linked to euro zone inflation (BTPEIs) that was scheduled for March 26 because a new 10-year BTPEI was already issued this month.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

State-holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti does not want to take a stake in the telecoms company, CEO Giovanni Gorno Tempini told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

Telecom Italia should focus on Italy, where its revenues have fallen too much, the group's second biggest shareholder Marco Fossati told Il Sole 24 Ore.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

State-holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti has never discussed taking a stake in the bank and would be prevented from doing so by conditions set by the Bank of Italy, CEO Giovanni Gorno Tempini told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

BlackRock has acquired 5.748 percent of the Tuscan bank, emerging as one of the likely mystery buyers of a stake sold by the Italian lender's biggest investor, filings from market watchdog Consob showed on Friday.

ENI

Libya has cut production at the southwesterly el-Feel oilfield to between 50,000 and 60,000 barrels a day from 80,000 due to a pipeline problem, the state-run National Oil Corp said on Sunday.

ALITALIA, INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT

Ailing German airline Air Berlin, almost 30 percent owned by Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, will be delisted and Etihad will raise its stake to 49.9 percent, a German weekly reported, possibly as a prelude to combining it with Alitalia.

PRYSMIAN

Goldman Sachs, world No. 1 cablemaker Prysmian, Nexans, and several Japanese peers will be fined by the EU antitrust regulator next month for taking part in a cartel, four people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

SORGENIA

The heavily indebted energy unit of holding CIR is speeding up the sale of assets to cut debt, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

UNICREDIT

Ratings agency Moody's has cut its standalone baseline credit assessment for UniCredit to 'Ba1' from 'Baa3' citing pressures caused by the ongoing deterioration of the bank's primarily Italian loan book.

Moody's also downgraded UniCredit's unit Bank Austria to Baa2 with stable outlook, it said on Friday.

FIAT

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) FIA.MI will unveil seven new Alfa Romeo models and push to increase sales of the sports car brand fivefold, Germany's Auto Bild magazine reported on Friday.

MONCLER, ANSALDO STS

The skiwear company enters the FTSE MIB while Ansaldo STS exits.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Holds board meeting.

RISANAMENTO

Holds board meetings on full-year results.

