The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February unemployment data (0800 GMT); March flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Reuters releases March asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).

COMPANIES

GENERALI

Swiss private bank BSI, controlled by Generali, avoided prosecution for suspected tax-related offenses by paying a $211 million penalty, becoming the first bank to reach a deal in the U.S. Department of Justice's voluntary disclosure program, the department said on Monday.

PIRELLI

Ren Jianxin, the architect behind China National Chemical Corp's $8 billion bid for Italian tyremaker Pirelli, is rare among Chinese state company bosses: he gets the importance of markets and the limits of government assistance.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa Sanpaolo and Blackstone have agreed to provide funds to mid-sized Italian businesses in a deal that underscores growing international interest in investing in the recovery of the euro zone's third-largest economy.

* YOOX, RICHEMONT

The Italian online fashion retailer has agreed to acquire Richemont's Net-a-Porter (NAP) in an all-share deal that will create an industry leader in the fast-growing online luxury goods market.

* ENI

Eni received $400 million from Gazprom after the Russian energy giant bought back the stakes in the South Stream pipeline project which has been scrapped, Il Messaggero said, citing Bloomberg.

* DE LONGHI

APG Asset Management has bought a 5 percent stake in De Longhi.

* BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

Il Messaggero mentions the possibility that Popolare Emilia Romagna may tie up with Veneto Banca as the prospect of merger between the latter and Banca Popolare di Vicenza fades.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The cooperative lender has increased to 10 the maximum number of proxy votes each shareholder can exercise starting with the next shareholder meeting in April.

ENEL GREEN POWER

Italy's biggest green energy company said on Monday it had signed a 160 million euro loan with KFW IPEX-Bank to fund the Gibson Bay wind farm in South Africa.

UBI BANCA

Management at the bank will hold a roadshow on April 14, 15 and 17 to meet shareholders, the bank said on Monday. The meetings are a yearly occurrence but this year's come after the government's reform of cooperative banks to make them more efficient

PIRELLI & C.

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 12).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................