The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of around 9.9
billion euros ($10.7 billion) in February, wider than a 7.2
billion euro deficit in the same month last year, the Treasury
said on Tuesday.
Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan delivers closing
address at a conference on money laundering.
Milan, conference on 'NPLs Corporate' with Bank of Italy
representative Giorgio Gobbi, Cerved Andrea
Mignanelli, Banca Ifis CEO Giovanni Bossi; economic
adviser to the prime minister Filippo Taddei delivers closing
remarks (0830 GMT).
COMPANIES
LUXOTTICA
The group has appointed to its board a close associate of
founder Leonardo Del Vecchio in a move that could deepen
governance concerns at the world's largest eyewear maker after
the departure of three CEOs in quick succession.
The world's largest eyewear maker also trimmed its profit
guidance for the next three years as it bumped up spending to
bolster retail and online business while ruling out tie-ups with
rivals Essilor and Carl Zeiss.
The group holds an investor day on Wednesday.
(*) BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The two banks, which are involved in merger talks, could
propose a plan to sell bad loans worth 2 billion euros every
year to win regulator's approval for the tie-up.
(*) FIAT CHRYSLER, RCS MEDIAGROUP
ESPRESSO
The carmaker could sell its 16.7-percent stake in Italian
publisher RCS Mediagroup, Il Fatto Quotidiano reported.
The paper added ItEdi, the group majority owned by Fiat
Chrysler that controlls Italian newspapers La Stampa and Il
Secolo XIX, will merge with publishing group L'Espresso.
(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI
The head of banking foundation Cariplo, an influential
shareholder in state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP),
said on Tuesday he had doubts about a possible intervention of
CDP to shore up the Tuscan Bank, Il Corriere said.
TELECOM ITALIA
French media group Vivendi has raised its stake in
Telecom Italia to 23.8 percent, further strengthening its
position as the top shareholder in the Italian phone group,
according to a regulatory filing.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The group is not in tie-up talks with anyone at present, and
a potential partner would need to have the same multi-brand
strategy as FCA for a merger to work, Chief Executive Sergio
Marchionne said on Tuesday.
New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market,
rose 27.3 percent in February from the same month a year ago to
172,241 vehicles, the transport ministry said on Tuesday.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood
at 29.08 percent in February, compared with 28.79 percent in
January, according to calculations done by Reuters. FCA's car
sales in February rose 32.2 percent.
ANSALDO STS
Japanese group Hitachi has increased its mandatory
buyout offer on Ansaldo STS minorities to 9.68 euros per share
from 9.50 euros in a bid to overcome opposition from investment
funds to its bid, Ansaldo said in a statement.
MOLESKINE
The group said 2015 revenue totalled 128.1 million euros at
current exchange rates versus 98.7 million euros a year ago,
with net profit of 28.4 million euros, also at current
exchange rates.
(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI
The European Central Bank sent a letter to the bank warning
it could intervene if the cooperative lender's shareholders do
not approve a plan to strengthen its capital base and turn
itself into a joint stock company, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI
Standard & Poors cut Veneto Banca's rating to 'B' from 'B+',
with a negative outlook, it said on Tuesday.
AMPLIFON
Board meeting on FY results followed by conference call
(1400 GMT).
BANZAI
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 1).
GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO
Board meeting on FY results.
SINTESI
Board meeting on FY 2014 and Q1 2015 results.
