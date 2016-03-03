The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Markit releases February service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER, CIR, L'ESPRESSO , EXOR

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is set to quit the publishing business to focus more on car making after agreeing to fold its media unit into L'Espresso group to create a leading Italian publishing house.

In an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore, the head of Peugeot-Citroen confirmed the group is not in talks with FCA.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE

The two banks have submitted a revised merger proposal to the European Central Bank to address its requests, according to Corriere della Sera. The new proposal includes a leaner board of directors from the 19-member board initially planned and a plan to whittle down non performing loans in 24-36 months, it said.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA, INWIT

A consortium comprising Cellnex and F2i is expected to submit a new, improved proposal to buy up to 85 percent of Inwit on March 11, so that Telecom Italia can discuss it at a March 17 board meeting, La Repubblica said.

BANCA CARIGE

The main shareholder of Banca Carige has proposed Guido Bastianini as chief executive of the bank, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 11).

TREVI

Trevi said on Wednesday it had signed the contract for the maintenance and safety of Mosul Dam in Iraq.

BREMBO

Board meeting on FY results (0830 GMT).

MONCLER

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

