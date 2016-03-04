The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ECONOMY
Rating agency Moody's holds "Credit Trends Conference 2016"
in Milan (0800 GMT).
Bari, conference on Italy and Innovation with state lender
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti CEO Fabio Gallia, Infrastructure and
Transport Minister Graziano Delrio, Public Administration
Minister Marianna Madia, Exprivia CEO Domenico Favuzzi
(0815 GMT).
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases Q4 GDP data (0900 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells maximum of 2.0 billion euros 4,75 percent BTP
bonds due Sept. 1, 2028 in bond swap of following five bonds:
4.0 percent BTP bonds due Feb. 1, 2017; 4.75 percent BTP bonds
due May 1, 2017; 5.25 percent BTP bonds dye Aug. 1, 2017; CCTeu
bonds due Oct. 15, 2017; 4.5 percent BTP bonds due Feb. 1, 2018.
Subscription close at 1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
Argentina's new telecoms regulator on Thursday approved
Telecom Italia's sale of its controlling stake in Telecom
Argentina to investment firm Fintech, a source at the regulator
said.
Shares in Telecom Italia rose as much as 6.5 percent on
Thursday as speculation mounted that CEO Marco Patuano's job
could be at risk due to growing pressure from top investor
Vivendi VIV.PA ahead of a board meeting in two
weeks.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, needs to
streamline governance with a leaner board of directors, the
lender's deputy chairman told Italian daily Corriere della Sera
on Friday.
MONCLER
Moncler saw a revenue rise of 19 percent at constant
exchange rates last year but sales growth slowed in the last few
months due to an unusually mild winter in the United States and
a drop in tourist flows that affected spending.
MEDIASET, MEDIOLANUM
An Italian appeals court has ruled in favour of a request by
former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's holding company to
cancel the forced sale of a stake in asset manager Mediolanum, a
source close to the matter said.
BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The two banks have submitted a revised merger proposal to
the European Central Bank to address its requests and there was
little room for making further concessions, according to sources
familiar with the matter.
* BANCA CARIGE
The lender said on Thursday the ECB had sent a letter asking
for a new business plan to be drawn up by the end of May as well
as a new funding plan by end March.
A2A
A2A and Linea Group Holding (LGH) exclusive talks on tie-up
end (1630 GMT).
ATLANTIA
Board meeting on FY results.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
New preliminary court hearing on Alexandria and Santorini
derivatives trades in Milan.
INWIT, TELECOM ITALIA
Spain's Cellnex and Italian infrastructure fund F2i are set
to sweeten their bid to buy a 45 percent stake in telecom tower
group INWIT from main shareholder Telecom Italia, two sources
said on Thursday.
ITALMOBILIARE
The company reported a full-year net profit of 54.8 million
euros versus loss of 50.1 million euros a year ago.
BANCA GENERALI
The company said total net inflows in February at 584
million euros, up 95 percent year-on-year.
DE LONGHI
De Longhi CEO said he saw organic revenues growing below 5
percent in 2016 and that the company would look at M&A
opportunities.
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING
Presents FY results (1000 GMT).
