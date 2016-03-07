The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi denied on Sunday suggestions by the U.S. ambassador in Rome that Italy could send up to 5,000 troops to Libya, saying conditions were not in place for military intervention in the former Italian colony.

ECONOMY

The European Commission is set to issue a warning to Italy about the state of its public finances, requesting measures to reduce the budget deficit, several newspapers reported at the weekend. The letter should be sent to Rome on Tuesday or Wednesday.

ISTAT releases January production prices (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases February data on European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 10.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Chief Executive Marco Patuano told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview on Sunday he had never been asked to sell the company's Brazilian business, following reports that top investor Vivendi was pushing for a disposal.

Asked whether he found it embarrassing to be presenting his new business plan while Vivendi has been examining candidates for his job for months, Patuano said: "Managers always respond with their performance and shareholders are always sovereign."

A jump in the company's share price should brighten the mood of any chief executive but that is unlikely to have been the effect this week on Marco Patuano, the head of the Italian phone company.

Telecom Italia wants to reach an agreement with investors in fiber optic company Metroweb in coming weeks for the development of a broadband network in Italy, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA

Representatives of Mediaset's shareholders have met with Vivendi in Paris recently to discuss the possibility of a wide-ranging strategic alliance between the two groups, La Stampa said on Saturday.

The possible deal being considered would go beyond Mediaset's pay-TV business and an exchange of stakes between the two companies has not been ruled out, even though it would not lead to a full-blown merger, La Stampa said. It said the two companies' positions remained distant, however.

ENI

CEO Claudio Descalzi told Il Messaggero on Sunday that the group had selected fund SK Capital for the sale of a majority stake in its chemical unit Versalis.

He said he expects a pick-up in oil prices from the second half of 2016. He said Eni had budgeted for an average oil price of $40 a barrel for 2016, which could rise in the next three years to $50-55 and reach $65 in 2019.

(*) BANCA CARIGE, BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA , VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI, BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

The ECB is monitoring on a daily basis liquidity basis at the four banks, Affari&Finanza said on Monday, adding that deposits worth 50 billion euros were moved from weak banks' accounts to stronger ones.

POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI, UNICREDIT

Shareholders in Italy's Banca Popolare di Vicenza begrudgingly approved a crucial fund-raising plan that includes a rights issue of up to 1.75 billion euro ($1.9 billion) to avert supervisors taking control of the troubled bank.

(*) BREMBO

The brakes maker has been called to collaborate with Apple on its idea of making an autonomous car, Corriere della Sera on Monday quoted Brembo Deputy Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi as saying.

(*) SNAM

Construction works for the Trans-Adriatic pipeline (TAP) are planned to begin in May, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev told ANS TV on Sunday. Snam is one of TAP's shareholders.

Russia's Gazprom is counting on its deep natural gas ties with Italy to revive plans aimed at bypassing Ukraine as a transit state for politically sensitive gas shipments to Europe.

(*) STMICROELECTRONICS

The chip maker plans to invest $270 million in its plant near Catania between 2015-2018, Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti was quoted in CorriereEconomia as saying, adding that the Italian peninsula would remain a focus point of the group going forward.

A2A

Italy's biggest regional utility A2A will take a 51 percent stake in smaller peer Linea Group Holding (LGH) for 113 million euros, it said early on Saturday.

The price will be paid 58 percent in cash and the rest in A2A shares. Part of the price will be paid after three years from closing, subject to the completion of a number of initiatives, it said.

The agreement is subject to certain conditions, including the clearance of the Italian Competition Authority, that are expected to be fulfilled in the next 90 days.

ATLANTIA

Several newspapers reported on Saturday that the Benetton family was unlikely to confirm Fabrizio Palenzona as chairman of Rome airport operator ADR, which it controls through Atlantia.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES, RCS MEDIAGROUP

The distribution to FCA's shareholders of the shares the group holds in RCS Mediagroup will be on the agenda of FCA's shareholder meeting on April 15, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday.

(*) ASSET MANAGERS

Italian market regulator Consob investigated the 10 largest domestic asset management companies over concerns they were selling funds that charged high fees for active management but simply following an index, the Financial Times said on Monday. The paper adds that the regulator plans to carry out another investigation into closet tracking in the coming months.

PRELIOS

The property company said on Friday its rights issue ended with 91.6 percent of shares offered subscribed for value of 60.9 million euros.

LANDI RENZO

Bond holders' meeting (0900 GMT).

ACSM-AGAM

Board meeting on FY results.

MOLMED

Board meeting on FY results.

