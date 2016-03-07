The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
POLITICS
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi denied on Sunday suggestions by
the U.S. ambassador in Rome that Italy could send up to 5,000
troops to Libya, saying conditions were not in place for
military intervention in the former Italian colony.
ECONOMY
The European Commission is set to issue a warning to Italy
about the state of its public finances, requesting measures to
reduce the budget deficit, several newspapers reported at the
weekend. The letter should be sent to Rome on Tuesday or
Wednesday.
ISTAT releases January production prices (0900 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases February data on European Central
Bank funding to Italian banks.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on March 10.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
Chief Executive Marco Patuano told Il Sole 24 Ore in an
interview on Sunday he had never been asked to sell the
company's Brazilian business, following reports that top
investor Vivendi was pushing for a disposal.
Asked whether he found it embarrassing to be presenting his
new business plan while Vivendi has been examining candidates
for his job for months, Patuano said: "Managers always respond
with their performance and shareholders are always sovereign."
A jump in the company's share price should brighten the mood
of any chief executive but that is unlikely to have been the
effect this week on Marco Patuano, the head of the Italian phone
company.
Telecom Italia wants to reach an agreement with investors in
fiber optic company Metroweb in coming weeks for the development
of a broadband network in Italy, two sources close to the matter
said on Friday.
MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA
Representatives of Mediaset's shareholders have met with
Vivendi in Paris recently to discuss the possibility of a
wide-ranging strategic alliance between the two groups, La
Stampa said on Saturday.
The possible deal being considered would go beyond
Mediaset's pay-TV business and an exchange of stakes between the
two companies has not been ruled out, even though it would not
lead to a full-blown merger, La Stampa said. It said the two
companies' positions remained distant, however.
ENI
CEO Claudio Descalzi told Il Messaggero on Sunday that the
group had selected fund SK Capital for the sale of a majority
stake in its chemical unit Versalis.
He said he expects a pick-up in oil prices from the second
half of 2016. He said Eni had budgeted for an average oil price
of $40 a barrel for 2016, which could rise in the next three
years to $50-55 and reach $65 in 2019.
(*) BANCA CARIGE, BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
, VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI, BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA
IPO-BPVS.MI
The ECB is monitoring on a daily basis liquidity basis at
the four banks, Affari&Finanza said on Monday, adding that
deposits worth 50 billion euros were moved from weak banks'
accounts to stronger ones.
POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI, UNICREDIT
Shareholders in Italy's Banca Popolare di Vicenza
begrudgingly approved a crucial fund-raising plan that includes
a rights issue of up to 1.75 billion euro ($1.9 billion) to
avert supervisors taking control of the troubled bank.
(*) BREMBO
The brakes maker has been called to collaborate with Apple
on its idea of making an autonomous car, Corriere della Sera on
Monday quoted Brembo Deputy Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi as
saying.
(*) SNAM
Construction works for the Trans-Adriatic pipeline (TAP) are
planned to begin in May, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev told
ANS TV on Sunday. Snam is one of TAP's shareholders.
Russia's Gazprom is counting on its deep natural gas ties
with Italy to revive plans aimed at bypassing Ukraine as a
transit state for politically sensitive gas shipments to
Europe.
(*) STMICROELECTRONICS
The chip maker plans to invest $270 million in its plant
near Catania between 2015-2018, Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti
was quoted in CorriereEconomia as saying, adding that the
Italian peninsula would remain a focus point of the group going
forward.
A2A
Italy's biggest regional utility A2A will take a 51 percent
stake in smaller peer Linea Group Holding (LGH) for 113 million
euros, it said early on Saturday.
The price will be paid 58 percent in cash and the rest in
A2A shares. Part of the price will be paid after three years
from closing, subject to the completion of a number of
initiatives, it said.
The agreement is subject to certain conditions, including
the clearance of the Italian Competition Authority, that are
expected to be fulfilled in the next 90 days.
ATLANTIA
Several newspapers reported on Saturday that the Benetton
family was unlikely to confirm Fabrizio Palenzona as chairman of
Rome airport operator ADR, which it controls through Atlantia.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES, RCS MEDIAGROUP
The distribution to FCA's shareholders of the shares the
group holds in RCS Mediagroup will be on the agenda of FCA's
shareholder meeting on April 15, Corriere della Sera said on
Saturday.
(*) ASSET MANAGERS
Italian market regulator Consob investigated the 10 largest
domestic asset management companies over concerns they were
selling funds that charged high fees for active management but
simply following an index, the Financial Times said on Monday.
The paper adds that the regulator plans to carry out another
investigation into closet tracking in the coming months.
PRELIOS
The property company said on Friday its rights issue ended
with 91.6 percent of shares offered subscribed for value of 60.9
million euros.
LANDI RENZO
Bond holders' meeting (0900 GMT).
ACSM-AGAM
Board meeting on FY results.
MOLMED
Board meeting on FY results.
