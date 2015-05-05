The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
POLITICS
Italy's parliament on Monday gave final approval to a new
electoral law championed by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi despite
furious objections from the opposition and some members of the
ruling Democratic Party.
ECONOMY
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks before Senate
Finance Committee on Italian banking system in perspective of
the European supervision (1200 GMT).
* The European Commission will forecast growth of 0.6 percent
for Italy this year and 1.4 percent the next when it publishes
its spring forecasts later on Tuesday, several Italian papers
reported.
COMPANIES
* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and UBS are expected to be picked
as global coordinators for Ferrari's initial public offering,
daily Il Sole 24 Ore said. The luxury sports car maker could be
listed both in New York and in Milan.
Former Ferrari Chairman Luca di Montezemolo told la
Repubblica on Tuesday Fiat-Chrysler would receive 2.3 billion
euros from the luxury sports car maker ahead of its listing.
New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market,
rose 24.16 percent in April from the same month a year ago to
148,807 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday.
* TELECOM ITALIA
PM Matteo Renzi's PD party is set to host a closed-door
meeting at its headquarters in Rome on Tuesday on the
goverment's ultra-fast Internet project, La Stampa said without
citing sources. Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano, Fastweb CEO
Alberto Castagno and Vodafone Chairman Pietro Guindani will
attend together with state holding CDP President Franco
Bassanini and the heads of Italy's antitrust and
telecommunications authorities.
Telecom Italia has signed a memorandum of understanding with
Fastweb to test a fiber-and-copper technology for fast Internet
connection, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
* FINMECCANICA
The aerospace and defence group CEO Mauro Moretti told
MF-Dowjones the company would post good results for the first
quarter and would take a decision only in 2016 on the possible
sale of its DRS unit, MF reported.
EXOR
Italy's Exor said on Monday it remained fully committed to
its $6.4 billion offer for PartnerRe after the
Bermuda-based reinsurer rejected its attempt to trump a bid by
Axis Capital Holdings.
LUXOTTICA
Italian eyewear group Luxottica posted a
higher-than-expected 33 percent rise in operating profit in the
first quarter, which marked the debut of its two newly-appointed
chief executives.
ENI
Representatives of Italian oil and gas company Eni met
recently with the Iranian oil minister to discuss a series of
issues including contractual arrears, an Eni spokeswoman
confirmed on Monday.
BANCA GENERALI
The asset manager's CEO said on Monday the payout in 2015
could be interesting and could return to levels around 80
percent. He said 2015 inflow forecasts could be raised from
current 2-2.5 billion euros.
BANCA CARIGE
The ECB has given clearance for the Malacalza family to
become 10.5 percent shareholders in Carige, Malacalza
Investimenti said on Monday.
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
The lender said it would swap lower Tier II bonds for a
nominal value of up to 320 million euros.
ANSALDO STS
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1630 GMT).
RAI WAY
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.
RECORDATI
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1400 GMT).
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................