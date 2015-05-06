The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Markit releases April service PMI data (0745 GMT).

COMPANIES

* ITALIAN COOPERATIVE BANKS

Consultations between banks and the Bank of Italy over a government reform of Italy's cooperative lenders has been extended until May 9, Il Messaggero reported on Wednesday.

* BANCA CARIGE

The Summer Trust holds a 2.05 percent stake in the Genoa-based bank through Panama-based holding company Compania Financiera Lonestar, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

The trust belongs to local businessman Gabriele Volpi, MF reported.

ATLANTIA

The motorway group has received expressions of interest to buy a 15 percent stake in its airport unit Aeroporti di Roma and will shortlist at least four bidders in the coming weeks, two sources close to the matter said.

TELECOM ITALIA

A long-expected consolidation of Brazil's telecoms industry that is likely to involve Oi and Telecom Italia unit TIM Participacoes has run into delays but is likely to go ahead in 2016, a representative of Oi's largest shareholder said on Tuesday.

EI TOWERS, RAI WAY

Financial police have seized documents relating to its failed bid for state-controlled rival Rai Way as part of an investigation into alleged market manipulation, the company said on Tuesday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa Sanpaolo has agreed to pay around 1.4 million euros in cash and stock to former chief executive Enrico Cucchiani in a settlement deal related to the termination of his contract in 2013, the bank said in a statement.

BENI STABILI

The real estate company said its first-quarter net loss narrowed to 24.9 million euros from a loss of 49.2 million euros a year ago.

ANSALDO STS

The rail signalling company's first-quarter net profit rose to 17.7 million euros from 14 million euros a year ago.

TENARIS

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0730 GMT).

CTI BIOPHARMA

Board meeting on Q1 results, press release after markets close, followed by conference call (2030 GMT).

TERNA

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

