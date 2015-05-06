The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
Markit releases April service PMI data (0745 GMT).
COMPANIES
* ITALIAN COOPERATIVE BANKS
Consultations between banks and the Bank of Italy over a
government reform of Italy's cooperative lenders has been
extended until May 9, Il Messaggero reported on Wednesday.
* BANCA CARIGE
The Summer Trust holds a 2.05 percent stake in the
Genoa-based bank through Panama-based holding company Compania
Financiera Lonestar, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
The trust belongs to local businessman Gabriele Volpi, MF
reported.
ATLANTIA
The motorway group has received expressions of interest to
buy a 15 percent stake in its airport unit Aeroporti di Roma and
will shortlist at least four bidders in the coming weeks, two
sources close to the matter said.
TELECOM ITALIA
A long-expected consolidation of Brazil's telecoms industry
that is likely to involve Oi and Telecom Italia unit
TIM Participacoes has run into delays but is likely
to go ahead in 2016, a representative of Oi's largest
shareholder said on Tuesday.
EI TOWERS, RAI WAY
Financial police have seized documents relating to its
failed bid for state-controlled rival Rai Way as part of an
investigation into alleged market manipulation, the company said
on Tuesday.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Intesa Sanpaolo has agreed to pay around 1.4 million euros
in cash and stock to former chief executive Enrico Cucchiani in
a settlement deal related to the termination of his contract in
2013, the bank said in a statement.
BENI STABILI
The real estate company said its first-quarter net loss
narrowed to 24.9 million euros from a loss of 49.2 million euros
a year ago.
ANSALDO STS
The rail signalling company's first-quarter net profit rose
to 17.7 million euros from 14 million euros a year ago.
TENARIS
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0730 GMT).
CTI BIOPHARMA
Board meeting on Q1 results, press release after markets
close, followed by conference call (2030 GMT).
TERNA
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1400 GMT).
