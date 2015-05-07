The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases "2015-2017 Perspectives for the Italian economy" (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 12.

COMPANIES

BANKS

Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday measures to help banks to offload soured loans would be launched before the summer. He said he was confident an accord with the European Union over a plan to set up a bad loan vehicle would be found, but added the government had also readied measures that did not require a green light from Brussels.

* FINCANTIERI, FINMECCANICA

The shipbuilding group and the defence group said on Thursday they had won contracts worth 3.5 billion euros to build seven naval units. Fincantieri's share of the projects is worth 2.3 billion euros and Finmeccanica's around 1.2 billion euros.

* ENEL

Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said government would not use the money in a bank fund originally set up to offset the impact of a bank default to buy shares in Slovenske Elektrarne from the Italian utility.

BANCO POPOLARE, UNICREDIT

Banking foundation CariVerona may invest up to 1 billion euros over the next three years in some of the cooperative banks that are set to become joint-stock companies due to a government reform of the sector, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Verona-based Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Vicenza are the most likely targets, the paper said citing no sources.

CariVerona may sell a larger stake in UniCredit than the 1 percent it is obligated to sell due to new rules introducing concentration limits on banking foundations' investments, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

SAFILO

Rating agency Moody's said on Wednesday it had upgraded the corporate family rating of the eyewear company to Ba3 from B1 and changed the outlook to positive from stable.

MOLESKINE

Moleskine reported on Wednesday first-quarter revenue of 23 million euros ($26 million) versus 17 million euros a year ago.

IPOs

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group (MZBG) could be valued at up to 529 million euros ($600 million) in its initial public share offer, according to a report by Banca IMI, one of the global coordinators of the share sale.

The following companies hold board meetings on quarterly results:

MEDIOBANCA (statement on May 8)

ENEL

FINMECCANICA

TELECOM ITALIA (statement on May 8)

PRYSMIAN

UNIPOL

UNIPOLSAI

AZIMUT

EDISON

ENEL GREEN POWER

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................