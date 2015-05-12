The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Centre-left parties won local ballots in the small Italian
regions of Val d'Aosta and Trentino-Alto Adige, results showed
on Monday, offering encouragement to Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
ahead of bigger regional elections at the end of the
month.
TREASURY
Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 12-month BOT bills.
Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
YOOX
The online fashion retailer reported flat first-quarter core
profit on Monday as rising costs ahead of a planned merger with
upmarket rival Net-a-Porter offset higher sales.
CREDITO EMILIANO
The bank said on Monday its net profit rose 47 percent to 84
million euros in the first quarter thanks to sales of financial
assets and higher fees.
FINMECCANICA
The chief executive of the defence technology group on
Monday ruled out a move for helicopter maker Sikorsky, which its
parent United Technologies is considering spinning off.
* INTESA SANPAOLO
Chief Executive Carlo Messina reiterated that the bank is
not interested in any aggregations in Italy, neither with one of
the cooperative banks, nor with Monte Paschi, according to an
interview with Il Sole 24 Ore.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank's planned capital increase should kick off around
May 28, several papers said, citing the lender's chief
executive.
The market continues to see UBI Banca as the
preferred merger candidate for Monte Paschi, Milano Finanza said
in an unsourced report.
EI TOWERS
Fitch Affirms its rating at 'BBB' with a stable outlook.
TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL
Telecom Italia is ready to present a complaint with the
European Commission should one of its current or future
competitors obtain any state aid for investments in ultrafast
broadband, La Repubblica said in an unsourced report.
DIASORIN
'Investore Day' to present three-year business plan (1300
GMT).
STMICROELECTRONICS
'Investor & Analysts Day 2015' (0800 GMT) in London.
AUTOGRILL
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1530 GMT).
BANCA CARIGE
Board meeting on Q1 results.
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
Board meeting on Q1 results.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Board meeting on Q1 results.
BANCO POPOLARE
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1630 GMT).
CAMPARI GROUP
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1100 GMT).
CREDITO VALTELLINESE
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1430 GMT).
EXOR
Board meeting on Q1 results.
MEDIASET
Board meeting on Q1 results (1400 GMT), followed by
conference call (1600 GMT).
MONCLER
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1630 GMT).
UBI BANCA
Board meeting on Q1 results.
UNICREDIT
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1230 GMT) and CEO Federico Ghizzoni news conference (1430 GMT).
