The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Centre-left parties won local ballots in the small Italian regions of Val d'Aosta and Trentino-Alto Adige, results showed on Monday, offering encouragement to Prime Minister Matteo Renzi ahead of bigger regional elections at the end of the month.

TREASURY

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

YOOX

The online fashion retailer reported flat first-quarter core profit on Monday as rising costs ahead of a planned merger with upmarket rival Net-a-Porter offset higher sales.

CREDITO EMILIANO

The bank said on Monday its net profit rose 47 percent to 84 million euros in the first quarter thanks to sales of financial assets and higher fees.

FINMECCANICA

The chief executive of the defence technology group on Monday ruled out a move for helicopter maker Sikorsky, which its parent United Technologies is considering spinning off.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

Chief Executive Carlo Messina reiterated that the bank is not interested in any aggregations in Italy, neither with one of the cooperative banks, nor with Monte Paschi, according to an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank's planned capital increase should kick off around May 28, several papers said, citing the lender's chief executive.

The market continues to see UBI Banca as the preferred merger candidate for Monte Paschi, Milano Finanza said in an unsourced report.

EI TOWERS

Fitch Affirms its rating at 'BBB' with a stable outlook.

TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL

Telecom Italia is ready to present a complaint with the European Commission should one of its current or future competitors obtain any state aid for investments in ultrafast broadband, La Repubblica said in an unsourced report.

DIASORIN

'Investore Day' to present three-year business plan (1300 GMT).

STMICROELECTRONICS

'Investor & Analysts Day 2015' (0800 GMT) in London.

AUTOGRILL

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1530 GMT).

BANCA CARIGE

Board meeting on Q1 results.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

Board meeting on Q1 results.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Board meeting on Q1 results.

BANCO POPOLARE

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

CAMPARI GROUP

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1100 GMT).

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

EXOR

Board meeting on Q1 results.

MEDIASET

Board meeting on Q1 results (1400 GMT), followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

MONCLER

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

UBI BANCA

Board meeting on Q1 results.

UNICREDIT

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1230 GMT) and CEO Federico Ghizzoni news conference (1430 GMT).

