ECONOMY
Rating agency S&P revises sovereign debt rating on Italy.
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan meets President of
Bavaria Horst Lorenz Seehofer (1500 GMT).
COMPANIES
* TELECOM ITALIA, TERNA, ENEL
The chief executive of Terna Matteo Del Fante met Raffaele
Tiscar, a member of the government broadband task force, on May
4 to discuss his company's possible involvement in the roll-out
of ultra-fast broadband networks. The government is also talking
to Enel about the same project in what could be a
setback for Telecom Italia.
BANKS
The local government of Italy's northern Lombardy region is
challenging the recently approved reform of the country's
cooperative banks, saying it is
anti-constitutional.
* Edizione, the holding of the Benetton family, could consider
an investment in the banking sector, and in particular in
cooperative lenders, after an expected wave of mergers among the
popolari banks, Gilberto Benetton said on Thursday.
* BANCO POPOLARE, POPOLARE MILANO
Banco Popolare believes it can find a merger partner "in a
reasonable timeframe", is talking with everybody and "talks are
becoming more intense", its chief executive Pier Francesco
Saviotti told Il Sole 24 Ore on Friday.
However he added there was nothing concrete on the table
yet. Banca Popolare di Milano could be his favourite partner but
there are alternatives, he said.
Saviotti also said that if a government-sponsored bad bank
project meant banks had to write down the nominal value of bad
loans by 70-80 percent "I'd say thank you and goodbye: at those
prices I won't do anything."
WORLD DUTY FREE
The Italian airport retailer on Thursday raised its 2015
targets for revenues and core profit to reflect more favourable
exchange rates, and said revenues in the first 18 weeks rose
23.5 percent to 789.6 million euros ($897
million).
UNICREDIT
Offer to buy back seven Tier 2 bonds ends.
The lender wants to "defend" its business in Ukraine despite
political tensions in the country, the boss of its central and
eastern European division said on Thursday.
A2A
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
with analysts (1300 GMT) and press (1430 GMT).
GEOX
The company said its net profit increased by 25 percent in
the first quarter while sales grew 5 percent.
SALINI IMPREGILO
The builder said first-quarter net profit rose to 51.2
million euros from 21.2 million the previous year, while its
revenues increased by 14 percent to 1 billion
euros.
LUXOTTICA
The eyewear maker has renewed its license agreement with
Prada until the end of 2025.
PININFARINA
The automotive design group said first-quarter net loss
widened to 2.6 million euros from a loss of 1.5 million a year
earlier and expects its net financial position to worsen this
year.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The company does not expect capital losses from planned
asset sales, its CFO Riccardo Taranto told a post-results
conference call.
The publisher will present its new three-year industrial
plan in coming weeks, Chief Executive Pietro Scott Jovane said
during the same call.
PIRELLI
Everything ready by the end of July for ChemChina to launch
a public offer on Pirelli shares as part of a deal agreed in
March, Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti told a shareholders meeting
on Thursday.
BANCA INTERMOBILIARE
Board meeting on Q1 results.
TISCALI
Board meeting on Q1 results (1300 GMT).
