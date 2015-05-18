The following factors could affect Italian markets on Fri.

POLITICS

Italy will pay out an extra 2 billion euros ($2.29 billion) to pensioners in August to respect a ruling from the constitutional court which overturned part of a landmark 2012 reform, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Sunday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Rome, International Monetary Fund releases report on its visit to Italy (1400 GMT).

Rome, conference on "Capital Markets Union", market regulator Consob President Giuseppe Vegas delivers opening address (1300 GMT).

Standard & Poor's affirmed its ratings on Italy at "BBB-/A-3" with a stable outlook.

COMPANIES

IPO, MASSIMO ZANETTI (IPO-SEG.MI), FEDRIGONI (IPO-FEDR.MI)

Italian coffee company Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group starts IPO which will run until May 28. The company plans to list a stake of up to 35.6 percent on the Milan bourse in an initial public offering that could value the group at 540 million euros ($618 million), it said on Friday.

Italy's Fedrigoni, which pulled its floatation plans last year, is in advanced talks with investment fund Montezemolo & Partners to enter the paper maker's capital and a deal could be reached before the summer break, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

EXOR * Axis Capital Holdings is not considering improving on its offer for Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe Ltd following rival bidder Exor raised $6.8 billion bid, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings has bought back shares held by Italian holding company Exor for a total amount of $164.35 million, a filing with U.S. market regulator SEC showed.

* PRYSMIAN

The Italian cable maker will cut net debt to 700 million euros ($800 million) by the end of the year and is confident core profits will come in at the higher end of its guidance, Chief Financial Officer Pier Francesco Facchini said.

A2A

The utility is ready to help roll out broadband network in areas where it already operates, Chairman Giovanni Valotti told journalists during a post-results conference call on Friday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender's upcoming rights issue will likely be priced at a discount of between 35-40 percent, Il Messaggero said on Saturday, citing discussions among banks working on the capital hike. The final decision on the discount is expected to be taken at a board meeting on Thursday. * Monte Paschi shareholder Alessandro Falciai has no interest in becoming the lender's new chairman, according to an interview with La Repubblica's Affari&Finanza.

Reverse stock split in the ratio of one new ordinary share for every twenty owned.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES * Turkish automaker Tofas, a joint venture between Italy's Fiat FCHA.MI and Turkey's Koc Holding, said on Monday it halted production at its plant in the northwestern city of Bursa as employees joined a labour protest, adding the stoppage was not expected to have an impact on its sales.

The U.S. unit of the carmaker has redeemed senior secured notes that mature in 2019 with a total face value of $2.875 billion, a filing with U.S. market regulator SEC showed.

UNICREDIT

The lender is looking for a partner to help manage 1.2 billion euros worth of real estate loans, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, the bank's insurance unit, is looking at an alternative investment in a private equity, real estate or credit fund in the order of between 500-800 million euros, Nicola Maria Fioravanti, the unit's CEO, told Milano Finanza in an interview published on Saturday.

* AZIMUT

The company is willing to be an industrial partner for asset management in the upcoming consolidation among cooperative banks, Azimut CEO Pietro Giuliani told La Repubblica's Affari&Finanza in an interview published on Monday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Nobody is thinking about bringing the state back into the phone group, Franco Bassanini, chairman of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti said via Twitter on Friday.

The final green light necessary for the dissolution of the Telco holding from Argentina's regulators is expected in coming weeks, Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday.

CDP RETI, TERNA, SNAM

Energy grid holding company CDP Reti, which has stakes in Terna and Snam, is expected to launch a bond issue for up to 750 million euros by the end of the week, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report on Saturday. The company has mandated a number of banks to arrange investor meetings from Monday ahead of a potential euro-denominated bond issue, Thomson Reuters' IFR service reported on Friday.

PIRELLI

Eighteen banks have made binding commitments for the financing of the ChemChina transaction for a total of 6.8 billion euros, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report on Saturday.

ENEL

The energy group has locked down the cost of upcoming bond issues for a total value of 5 billion euros at a fixed rate of less than 1 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

ATLANTIA

Unit Autostrade per l'Italia starts offer of its first retail bond; expected to end on June 5.

* TENARIS

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp expects demand for seamless pipes used in oil drilling to fall by up to 30 percent this business year, but aims to offset most of the impact through lower fuel costs, a senior executive said.

Tenaris will restate its financial statements to reduce the carrying value of its investment in Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais to $122 million as of Sept. 30, 2014, the company said in a statement on Monday.

BANCA CARIGE

Reverse stock split in the ratio of one new ordinary share for every one-hundred owned and one new saving share for every one-hundred owned.

VIANINI LAVORI

Italy's Caltagirone family holding company FGC Finanziaria has decided to launch a public tender offer for Vianini Lavori at 6.80 euros per each Vianini Lavori share ex dividend, it said on Friday.

BANCO POPOLARE, POPOLARE VICENZA

The Cariverona Foundation is interested in gathering a pool of banks around Banco Popolare, La Repubblica said on Saturday. The operation would begin with a reserved capital hike at Banco Popolare, followed by absorption of the smaller players, including Veneto Banca, Banca Popolare di Vicenza and maybe even Banca delle Marche, it added.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

Starts bond swap for up to 320 million euros; ends June 5.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

Ratings agency DBRS said on Friday it had placed the unlisted lender's ratings under review with negative implications.

ASTALDI

The company is working on an infrastructure fund, in which it plans to put nine or ten assets with a total book value of around 500 million euros, Chief Executive Stefano Cerri said during a post-results conference call. The fund is expected to be created in the first half of this year.

TRADING EX-DIVIDEND:

Italian shares going ex-dividend on Monday will weigh on Milan's blue-chip stock index for an estimated 370 points, traders said on Friday.

GOING EX-DIVIDEND ARE:

AMPLIFON 0.043 euro per share;

ANIMA 0.167 euro per ordinary share;

ANSALDO STS 0.15 euro per share;

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI 0.60 euro per share;

ATLANTIA 0.445 euro per share as final dividend (interim of 0.355 euro on Dec. 24, 2014);

AZIMUT HOLDING 0.78 euro per share (0.10 euro as ordinary dividend and 0.68 euro as extraordinary dividend);

BANCA FINNAT 0.010 euro per ordinary share;

BANCA GENERALI 0.98 euro per share;

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA 0.02 euro per share;

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO 0.022 euro per share;

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO 0.06 euro per share;

BASIC NET 0.07 euro per share;

BIESSE 0,36 euro per share;

BOLZONI 0.035 euro per share;

BONIFICHE FERRARESI 0.05 euro per share;

BREMBO 0.60 euro per share as ordinary dividend;

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI 0.12 euro per share;

BUZZI UNICEM 0.05 euro per ordinary share and 0.05 euro per saving share;

CALTAGIRONE 0.05 euro per share;

CAMPARI 0.08 euro per share;

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI 0.35 euro per share;

CEMBRE 0.36 euro per share;

CEMENTIR 0.10 euro per share;

CREDITO EMILIANO 0.15 euro per share;

DIASORIN 0.60 euro per share;

EI TOWERS 1.10 euros per share;

ENEL GREEN POWER 0.032 euro per share;

ENI 0.56 euro per share as final dividend (interim of 0.56 euro on Sept. 22, 2014);

ERG 0.50 euro per share; FIRST CAPITAL 0,04 euro per share and assignment of one share every twenty-five owned;

IGD 0.0375 euro per share;

INTESA SANPAOLO 0.070 euro per ordinary share and 0.081 euro per saving share;

ITALCEMENTI 0.09 euro per ordinary share;

LUXOTTICA 1.44 euros per share (0.72 euro as ordinary dividend and 0.72 euro as extraordinary dividend);

MEDIASET 0,02 euro per ordinary share;

MONCLER 0.12 euro per share;

PARMALAT 0.016 euro per share;

PIRELLI & C. 0.367 euro per ordinary share and 0.431 euro per saving share;

RAI WAY 0.1234 euro per share;

RATTI 0.10 euro per share;

ROSETTI MARINO 1.00 euro per share;

SAIPEM 0.05 euro per saving share;

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO 0.42 euro per share;

SIAS-SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI 0.18 euro per share as final dividend (interim of 0.14 euro on Nov. 24, 2014);

SNAM 0.25 euro per share;

SOL 0.11 euro per share; TBS GROUP 0.017 euro per ordinary share;

TENARIS 0.30 U.S. dollar per share as final dividend (interim of 0.15 U.S. dollar on Nov. 24, 2014);

TERNIENERGIA 0.065 euro per share;

TOD'S 2.00 euros per share;

TXT E-SOLUTIONS 0.25 euro per share;

UBI BANCA 0.08 euro per share;

UNICREDIT 0.12 euro per ordinary share as scrip dividend, 0.12 euro per saving share as scrip dividend, 0.945 euro per saving share as special dividend of which 0.63 euro referred to 2012 and 2013;

VIANINI INDUSTRIA 0.02 euro per share;

VIANINI LAVORI 0.10 euro per share;

VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI 0.35 euro per share.

