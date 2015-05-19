The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government on Monday
passed legislation to make a one-off payment to millions of
pensioners, a decision taken just weeks before important local
elections.
ECONOMY
The International Monetary Fund raised slightly its
forecasts for Italy's economy this year and next on Monday and
said Rome should take advantage of favourable external
conditions to push through much-needed reforms.
COMPANIES
ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA
The chairman of Italian state lender CDP said on Monday that
joining the government's broadband project could be an
interesting option for Enel and other Italian utilities such as
Hera, Iren and Acea. Speaking on the
sidelines of an event, he declined to comment on a possible
investment by the utilities in fibre optic network company
Metroweb, which is partly owned by CDP.
* MEDIOBANCA
French businessman Vincent Bollore has raised its stake in
Mediobanca to 7.97 percent from 7.5 percent at the end of last
year by purchasing shares at the start of 2015 through his
Financiere de l'Odet, the company's annual report showed.
FIAT CHRYSLER
The car maker said Pietro Gorlier has been appointed chief
operating officer components, starting from June 30.
ITALIA INDEPENDENT
The eyewear maker said on Monday first-quarter EBITDA rose
2.9 percent to 1.6 million euros.
