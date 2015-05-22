The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
POLITICS
Italy made a fresh attempt at tackling rampant corruption on
Thursday when the Chamber of Deputies approved a strongly
contested law stiffening penalties for various types of graft
and balance sheet fraud.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases March industry orders and sales data (0800
GMT) and March retail sales data (0900 GMT).
Milan, conference on "The Italian Economy Seen from
Washington" with IMF Executive Director Carlo Cottarelli (0900
GMT).
TREASURY
Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on May 27.
Italy's Treasury said it would offer up to 3 billion euros
($3.34 billion) in bonds at an auction on May 27.
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI priced its upcoming
3-billion-euro ($3.3-billion) rights issue at a big discount as
it seeks to plug a capital shortfall unveiled by a Europe-wide
check of the sector.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI said on Friday it
had signed an underwriting agreement with a pool of banks to
subscribe to the lender's planned 3-billion-euro rights issue.
ENEL
Using the infrastructure of Enel to bring fibre-optic
telecom cables to millions of Italian homes would cost up to 3
billion euros ($3.3 billion), a fifth of current official
estimates, the head of the utility said on
Thursday.
Enel is not planning to sell any further stakes in its
Spanish unit Endesa after the disposal it made last November,
the group's CEO said on Thursday.
EXOR, PARTNERRE, AXIS
Italian investment holding company Exor said on Thursday it
would not raise its $6.8 billion takeover offer for PartnerRe
but was willing to negotiate with the reinsurer if its board
declared its offer superior to that of rival suitor Axis Capital
Holdings.
TELECOM ITALIA
Ordinary board meeting.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The bank does not expects any significant changes to its
portfolio of government bonds this year, Chief Executive Carlo
Messina said.
The lender will soon open a branch in London for private
banking activities but is not examining any acquisition
opportunities in that sector, Messina added.
* SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
Two shareholders of Seat Pagine Gialle have agreed to give
their shares to Italiaonline which will hold 53.9 percent of the
yellow pages group as a result. Italiaonline will then launch a
mandatory takeover bid on the whole of Seat at a price of 0.0039
euros.
BARILLA
Italian pasta maker Barilla holds news conference to present
FY results with Chairman Guido Barilla and CEO Claudio Colzani
(0900 GMT).
ALITALIA
Air France KLM is in talks with Alitalia to decide
whether to maintain its partnership with the Italian airline,
the Franco-Dutch group said on Thursday at its annual general
meeting.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................