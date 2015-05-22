The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy made a fresh attempt at tackling rampant corruption on Thursday when the Chamber of Deputies approved a strongly contested law stiffening penalties for various types of graft and balance sheet fraud.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March industry orders and sales data (0800 GMT) and March retail sales data (0900 GMT).

Milan, conference on "The Italian Economy Seen from Washington" with IMF Executive Director Carlo Cottarelli (0900 GMT).

TREASURY

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 27.

Italy's Treasury said it would offer up to 3 billion euros ($3.34 billion) in bonds at an auction on May 27.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI priced its upcoming 3-billion-euro ($3.3-billion) rights issue at a big discount as it seeks to plug a capital shortfall unveiled by a Europe-wide check of the sector.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI said on Friday it had signed an underwriting agreement with a pool of banks to subscribe to the lender's planned 3-billion-euro rights issue.

ENEL

Using the infrastructure of Enel to bring fibre-optic telecom cables to millions of Italian homes would cost up to 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion), a fifth of current official estimates, the head of the utility said on Thursday.

Enel is not planning to sell any further stakes in its Spanish unit Endesa after the disposal it made last November, the group's CEO said on Thursday.

EXOR, PARTNERRE, AXIS

Italian investment holding company Exor said on Thursday it would not raise its $6.8 billion takeover offer for PartnerRe but was willing to negotiate with the reinsurer if its board declared its offer superior to that of rival suitor Axis Capital Holdings.

TELECOM ITALIA

Ordinary board meeting.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank does not expects any significant changes to its portfolio of government bonds this year, Chief Executive Carlo Messina said.

The lender will soon open a branch in London for private banking activities but is not examining any acquisition opportunities in that sector, Messina added.

* SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Two shareholders of Seat Pagine Gialle have agreed to give their shares to Italiaonline which will hold 53.9 percent of the yellow pages group as a result. Italiaonline will then launch a mandatory takeover bid on the whole of Seat at a price of 0.0039 euros.

BARILLA

Italian pasta maker Barilla holds news conference to present FY results with Chairman Guido Barilla and CEO Claudio Colzani (0900 GMT).

ALITALIA

Air France KLM is in talks with Alitalia to decide whether to maintain its partnership with the Italian airline, the Franco-Dutch group said on Thursday at its annual general meeting.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................