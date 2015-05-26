The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
Bank of Italy holds annual general meeting, Governor Ignazio
Visco gives speech (0830 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 1.5-2 billion euro zero-coupon bonds due Feb.
27, 2017 and 0.5-1 billion euros of two two inflation-linked
bonds due Sept. 15, 2023 and Sept. 15, 2026.
COMPANIES
MEDIOLANUM
The Italian asset manager said on Monday it had approved a
merger into its fully-owned unit Banca Mediolanum in a move
designed to streamline the group and boost profitability.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Shares in the lender close up 11.3 percent at 2.14 euros on
first day of rights issue. Rights to buy into lender's capital
increase closed down 18.4 percent.
Monte dei Paschi foundation shareh54older said on Monday it
had cut its stake in Monte dei Paschi to 1.55 percent. It said
it would buy into the rights issue to keep the stake at that
level.
BTP Pactual Europe trimmed its stake in the Italian lender
to 1.9 percent from 2 percent on May 18, a regulatory filing
showed on Monday.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Asked about a possible acquisition of fibre-optic group
Metroweb, CEO Marco Patuano said that "Metroweb would have been
an opportunity. But then life goes on," Il Sole 24 Ore reported
citing comments at a convention of the phone group's consumer
division. Telecom Italia wants to double the number of 4G
clients and fibre-optic clients by the end of the year.
PIRELLI
Investment management firm Paulson & Co has 6.05 percent of
the tyre company, according to filings from Italian market
watchdog Consob.
* BANCA CARIGE
The bank's planned 850-million-euro share issue is likely to
start on June 8, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report,
mentioning a possible 30-35 percent discount to the theoretical
ex-rights price on the new shares.
Prada holds annual general meeting.
