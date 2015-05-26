The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy holds annual general meeting, Governor Ignazio Visco gives speech (0830 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 1.5-2 billion euro zero-coupon bonds due Feb. 27, 2017 and 0.5-1 billion euros of two two inflation-linked bonds due Sept. 15, 2023 and Sept. 15, 2026.

COMPANIES

MEDIOLANUM

The Italian asset manager said on Monday it had approved a merger into its fully-owned unit Banca Mediolanum in a move designed to streamline the group and boost profitability.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Shares in the lender close up 11.3 percent at 2.14 euros on first day of rights issue. Rights to buy into lender's capital increase closed down 18.4 percent.

Monte dei Paschi foundation shareh54older said on Monday it had cut its stake in Monte dei Paschi to 1.55 percent. It said it would buy into the rights issue to keep the stake at that level.

BTP Pactual Europe trimmed its stake in the Italian lender to 1.9 percent from 2 percent on May 18, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Asked about a possible acquisition of fibre-optic group Metroweb, CEO Marco Patuano said that "Metroweb would have been an opportunity. But then life goes on," Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing comments at a convention of the phone group's consumer division. Telecom Italia wants to double the number of 4G clients and fibre-optic clients by the end of the year.

PIRELLI

Investment management firm Paulson & Co has 6.05 percent of the tyre company, according to filings from Italian market watchdog Consob.

* BANCA CARIGE

The bank's planned 850-million-euro share issue is likely to start on June 8, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report, mentioning a possible 30-35 percent discount to the theoretical ex-rights price on the new shares.

Prada holds annual general meeting.

