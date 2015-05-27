The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
Assogestioni releases April fund flows data.
Conference on public administration and resources, with
statistics institute ISTAT President Giorgio Alleva; Economy
Minister Pier Carlo Padoan delivers closing address (0930 GMT).
Conference on politics and bureaucracy with welfare
institute INPS President Tito Boeri (1300 GMT).
TREASURY
Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at
0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
BANKS
The Bank of Italy is likely to sign off on reforms to the
mutual banking sector by the middle of next month, a person
close to the situation said on Tuesday, as the central bank
pushes lenders towards consolidation.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Presentation of the new group strategy (1030 GMT) in London.
* Italy's biggest insurer expects to pay higher dividends over
the next four years as it focuses on increasing cash generation
and building a solid capital base.
* The company's new industrial plan does not foresee any new
acquisitions, its chief executive said.
ENI
Russia's Surgutneftegaz sold via spot tender to Eni and
Total 300,000 tonnes of Urals crude for loading from the Baltic
ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga in June, traders told
Reuters.
TELECOM ITALIA, Metroweb
Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano and Tiscali
Chairman and CEO Renato Soru attend conference on "Project for
the Ultra Broadband" (0930 GMT).
* Fiber optic network firm Metroweb, Vodafone and Wind could
sign a letter of intent Thursday or Friday to sketch a road map
for the creation of a newco to roll out faster networks
nationwide, MF said.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
A shareholder pact between three core investors in Monte dei
Paschi di Siena encompasses a 5.48 percent stake in the bank,
down from 9 percent previously, the investors said in a joint
statement.
* U.S. hedge fund Paulson & Co is eyeing with interest Monte
Paschi's capital increase as well as the future consolidation
among Italy's cooperative banks, Il Sole 24 said in an unsourced
report.
* LUXOTTICA
The group is not looking at acquisitions in markets where it
already holds a significant market share such as the United
States, but hopes to develop in areas where its market share is
lower and where there is possibility for easy growth, CEO
Leonardo del Vecchio told La Repubblica in an interview. He said
Luxottica's revenues could double over 10 years by doing so.
ATLANTIA
Atlantia's airport unit, Aeroporti di Roma, believes the
seizure of a part of Rome's Fiumicino airport of which it was
notified on Tuesday was unjustified, it said in a statement. The
company added that the court order made no reference to the
presence of dioxins at the site, which it says has always been
below international limits.
STMICROELECTRONICS
Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).
IPO
Italy's postal service will push with determination to make
a planned initial public offering happen by year-end, its chief
executive and the global coordinators working on the IPO agreed
at a meeting on Tuesday, according to a source close to the
matter.
LAMBORGHINI
Supercar maker Lamborghini will sign on Wednesday a
preliminary agreement with Italy's government to produce a
much-awaited sport-utility vehicle at its Sant'Agata Bolognese
plant, a source with knowledge of the matter said on
Tuesday.
BULGARI
Two heirs to Italian luxury jeweller Bulgari denied
wrongdoing on Tuesday after an Italian court ordered them to
stand trial along with 11 others on suspicion of tax
evasion.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................