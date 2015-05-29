The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases final Q1 GDP figures (0800 GMT); May flash
inflation data (0900 GMT); April producer price index (1000
GMT).
Reuters releases May asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).
PRIVATISATIONS
Italian state railways Ferrovie dello Stato said on Thursday
it had hired McKinsey & Co, Ernst & Young Financial Business
Advisors and The Brattle Group as industrial advisers for its
privatisation process.
COMPANIES
EXOR
The board of the holding company meets on Friday, followed
by a conference call. Shareholders also hold their annual
general meeting followed by a press conference.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Honda Motor and BMW
on Thursday expanded recalls of vehicles with
potentially deadly air bags made by Takata Corp 7312.T, after
the Japanese manufacturer last week boosted the number of
vehicles affected to 53 million globally.
Opel chief Karl-Thomas Neumann ruled out a deal with Fiat
but said on Thursday he sees the need to improve volume, scale
and utilisation in the auto industry and at his own company.
* TELECOM ITALIA
French media group Vivendi said on Friday it would
book a 4.2 billion euro pre-tax gain from the sale of Brazilian
telecommunications company GVT, which would help it pay interim
dividends.
The company said it had also received a 12 percent stake in
Telefonica Brazil's Vivo and would exchange 4.5 percent for 8.3
percent of Telecom Italia's ordinary shares in the coming weeks.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The Italian bank has dropped the sale of its Ukrainian unit
Pravex-Bank to Centragas Holding because regulators had yet to
give their go-ahead for the deal.
ENEL
CEO Francesco Starace said on Thursday the Italian utility
was pressing ahead with the sale of its Slovakian power asset
Slovenske Elektrarne.
ENI
The Italian oil and gas group said on Thursday it would buy
back 515 million euros of a Galp Energia exchangeable bond.
* M&A
Qatar Airways is interested in becoming a shareholder of
Italian regional airline Meridiana and is conducting a due
diligence on the company, several papers said citing Qatar
Airways' CEO.
* VENETO BANCA
The cooperative bank has attracted interest from foreign
investors, including German and Austrian lenders and an
investment fund, daily MF reported.
* IPO
Coffee maker Massimo Zanetti Beverage group has set the
final price for its debut on the Milan bourse at 11.60 euros per
share, at the lower end of a range of 11.60-15.75 euros.
INVESTIMENTI E SVILUPPO
The Italian private equity firm said on Thursday its board
had approved a 317,500 euro share issue reserved to three
investors as part of its debt restructuring accords.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA
The conversion into equity of a 253-million euro bond which
the unlisted bank approved following the outcome of last year's
pan-European banking check-up takes effect.
