The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
GENERAL
Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of around 8.2
billion euros in April, wider than a deficit of 6.2 billion
euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Monday.
Rome, ECB Banking Supervision representative Ignazio
Angeloni speaks before Senate Finance Committee (1145 GMT).
Rome, conference on "The Progress of Economic and Monetary
Union: the Agenda from the Italian point of view" with EU
Commission representative Marco Buti and Italian Economy
Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (0730 GMT).
Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks before
Senate Finance Committee on Italian financial and banking
systems and savings protection.
COMPANIES
FIAT CHRYSLER
(*) The carmaker may announce a deal with Google on a technical
partnership to produce an autonomous car as soon as Tuesday,
several papers said.
Industry-wide car sales in Italy rose 11.53 percent in
April, the transport ministry said.
(*) TELECOM ITALIA, TIM PARTECIPACEOS
The phone group may appoint Stefano De Angelis as CEO of its
Brazilian unit, TIM Brasil, while current CEO Rodrigo Abreu
would become its chairman, several papers said.
The phone group and state lender CDP are still far apart
when it comes to assigning a value to fibre network group
Metroweb and Telecom Italia's unit Sparkle as they seek to agree
a deal, several papers said.
Fastweb CEO reiterated the company is not interested in
selling the stake it holds in Metroweb Milano, according to
Affari&Finanza.
BANKS
(*) The ECB may send another ultimatum letter to Veneto Banca
asking about clarity regarding the lender's stability, il
Messaggero said.
FERRARI
Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne tells analysts during a
post-results conference call full-year guidance is cautious as
the company adjusts to the reporting cycles of being a
standalone company.
Ferrari on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with
FCA Bank (FCAB) for a joint venture in the financial services
business in Europe.
FINMECCANICA
CEO Mauro Moretti informally speaks before parliamentary
lower house Industry Committee (1700 GMT).
SNAM
Top management informally speaks before Senate Industry
Committee (1230 GMT).
TECHNOGYM
Debuts on main segment, listing ceremony with Chairman and
founder Nerio Alessandri (0600 GMT).
VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI
Board meeting.
IMMSI
Board meeting on Q1 results.
INWIT
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.
RISANAMENTO
Board meeting on Q1 results.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................