GENERAL
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at 'Question Time' at the
Chamber of Deputies.
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan due to speak before
Senate Finance Committee on Italy's financial and banking system
(1230 GMT).
ECONOMY
Markit releases April service Pmi data (0745 GMT).
COMPANIES
ITALY BANKS
Veneto Banca does not expect a newly created bank bailout
fund to act as a backstop for its imminent 1 billion euro ($1.2
billion) cash call, despite difficult market conditions, the
bank's chairman said on Tuesday.
The bank's CEO Cristiano Carrus told Corriere della Sera
2017 would mark a turning point with a net profit of 150 million
euros the year after. He confirmed the capital increase would
happen by the end of June and that the aim was to list.
EU competition head Margrethe Vestager said in an interview
in Corriere della Sera the Atlante fund does not constitute
state aid if it acts as a private investor.
FIAT CHRSYLER AUTOMOBILES
Alphabet Inc's Google unit and Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV have agreed to work together to build a fleet of
100 self-driving minivans in the most advanced collaboration to
date between Silicon Valley and a traditional carmaker, the
companies said Tuesday.
INWIT, TELECOM ITALIA
The telecoms tower operator posted a first quarter net
profit of 23.5 million euros and confirmed its guidance for
2016-18.
ITALCEMENTI
Germany's HeidelbergCement raised its profit
guidance for 2016 after it got off to a better-than-expected
start to the year, and said it expected to close its 6.7 billion
euro takeover of Italcementi in the second half.
(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP
Mediobanca is still working on a counterbid to the takeover
offer made by Cairo Communications, with a possible consortium
of fund Clessidra and French names, Messaggero said.
(*) SAIPEM
The group is expected to win the Eni-Shorouk contract in
Egypt's Zohr field in the next few weeks and is front runner to
win contracts in Indonesia from BP valued at around 1 billion
euros, MF said.
AUTOGRILL
The motorway and airport caterer announced on Tuesday it won
contracts at Doha's airport in Qatar and strengthened its
presence at Abu Dhabi airport, signing several contracts. The
group expects total revenues of around 164 million euro over
seven year and a half at Abu Dhabi while it estimates to book
sales for over 80 million euros over the contract duration at
Doha.
POSTE ITALIANE
CEO Francesco Caio speaks before Chamber of Deputies
Transport Committee (1200 GMT).
TENARIS
Annual general meeting (0730 GMT) in Luxembourg.
CAIRO COMMUNICATION
Board meeting on Q1 results.
EI TOWERS
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1600 GMT).
TERNA
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.
