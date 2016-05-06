The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

GENERAL

Vatican City, Pope Francis receives in audience EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker, EU Council President Donald Tusk, EU Parliament President Martin Schulz (0830 GMT) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (0915 GMT); later also attending EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (1000 GMT).

Florence, annual "The State of the Union 2015" continues; ends on May 7. Expected attendees include Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Maltese counterpart Joseph Muscat.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases April data on European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Round-table discussion on "Financial Crisis, Europe, Labour" with Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco (1500 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 11.

Treasury sells maximum of 2.0 billion euros 5.00 percent BTP bonds due Aug. 1, 2034 in bond swap of following five bonds: 1.15 percent BTP bonds due May 15, 2017; 5.25 percent BTP bond due Aug. 1, 2017; 2.10 percent BTPEI bonds due Sept. 15, 2017; 3.50 percent BTP bonds due Nov. 1, 2017; CCTEU bonds due Nov. 1, 2018. Subscription close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Struggling Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena's customer deposits fell by 5.6 percent in the first quarter as concerns about its mountain of bad loans and collapsing share price saw people withdraw their cash.

ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA, METROWEB

The Italian utility is close to presenting an offer for a controlling stake in fibre network company Metroweb as part of plans to roll out a high-speed Internet network, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. (*) Telecom Italia is getting ready to present its own offer for Metroweb early next week or before the board meeting on May 13 at the latest, several papers said.

TELECOM ITALIA, INWIT (*) The idea that Telecom Italia could decide to abandon its ongoing sale of a stake in tower unit INWIT and place an additional holding on the market instead is gathering momentum, Il Sole 24 Ore said. (*) The paper adds that there is an increased push to sell Brazilian unit TIM Partecipacoes, which is seen as the last obstacle to a potential merger between Telecom Italian and Telefonica with Vivendi as top shareholder.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Shareholders in Italy's Veneto Banca appointed on Thursday a new board as the regional bank prepares to launch a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) capital call needed to avert the threat of being wound down.

LEONARDO FINMECCANICA

The group's Chief Financial Officer Gian Piero Cutillo said on Thursday helicopter order intake in the second half of the year is expected to be higher than in the first six months.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The fashion house confirmed it is in talks with Eraldo Poletto on possibly becoming new CEO after earlier this week fashion group Furla said Poletto resigned as CEO of the company.

TOD'S

The Italian luxury good group said on Thursday that its Creative Director Alessandra Facchinetti would leave the company after three years in her position.

(*) ANSALDO STS

U.S. investment fund Elliott has filed an appeal with an Italian court to prevent Hitachi from voting at Ansaldo's next AGM on May 13, Il Sole 24 Ore.

ATLANTIA

Board meeting on Q1 results.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

BUZZI UNICEM

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT) and board meeting on Q1 results.

ACSM-AGAM

Board meeting on Q1 results.

ITALCEMENTI

Board meeting on Q1 results.

